Monday, September 16, 2024
Electricity | Exchange electricity is also expensive on Tuesday – The graphic shows the situation

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 16, 2024
in World Europe
September 16, 2024
The price of electricity will rise to more than 30 cents per kilowatt hour on Tuesday evening.

Exchange electricity will be slightly cheaper on Tuesday than Monday’s exorbitant prices, but electricity is still expensive. The daily average price on Tuesday, including VAT, is about 15.7 cents per kilowatt hour. On Monday, the average price rose to 21.9 cents.

However, electricity is very expensive on Tuesday, and especially in the evening the price rises sharply. Between 8 and 9 p.m., you have to pay more than 33 cents per kilowatt hour for electricity, including VAT. Electricity costs more than 30 cents even between 7 and 8 p.m.

Monday’s peak prices reached almost 60 cents per kilowatt hour.

