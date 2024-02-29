Electricity | Energy Agency: The electricity market is susceptible to manipulation in special situations

Within a short period of time, the Energy Agency has brought to the public two cases in which the manipulation of the price of electricity on the stock exchange has been investigated or is being investigated.

The Energy Agency according to the electricity market is susceptible to manipulation in situations of scarcity. Such a situation was last at the beginning of the year.

The agency that supervises the electricity market announced on Thursday that Sweden's Vattenfall and its Finnish subsidiary were guilty of manipulating the electricity market last year.

This is the second case reported by the agency in a short period of time, in which the manipulation of the exchange electricity price has been investigated or is being investigated.

The Energy Agency said on Friday of last week that it would investigate in more detail the purchase and sale offers and the supply of electricity in the Finnish price range in the first week of January.

In the first week of the year, electricity consumption was high due to freezing temperatures and electricity supply was low due to production failures of some district heating plants. As a result of the tight supply and demand situation, the price of electricity on the exchange was high all week and jumped to a record high on Friday.

“We were in a situation of scarcity. The bid curves were almost vertical in practice, so even a small change in either purchase or sale bids can have a big impact on the price of electricity on the exchange,” says the Director of the Energy Agency Antti Paananen.

According to Paananen, scarcity situations like January are “sensitive” to changes in supply and thus more susceptible to manipulation of the exchange electricity price. If, on the other hand, the electricity market has a lot of supply and little demand, the price is not as sensitive to changes in purchase or sale offers.

The agency constantly monitors the exchange electricity market, and at this stage it does not suspect that any market party manipulated the electricity market in January.

Vattenfall's The Energy Agency was found guilty of electricity market manipulation three times last year. According to the agency, Vattenfall submitted false or misleading purchase and sale offers at three different times in May, June–July and October of 2022.

However, the agency does not propose a penalty payment to Vattenfall, as it was not deemed to have acted intentionally or negligently.

In its response to the Energy Agency, Vattenfall clarified cases with, among other things, the incorrect sign of the bids and the incorrect production forecast received from its customer.

Energy Agency is also currently investigating the incorrect offer given by the Norwegian company Kinect Energy in the Finnish price range last November.

Kinect offered Finland a very large amount of electricity for sale, which it did not actually have. As a result of the mistake, the price of electricity on the exchange in Finland fell to the technical minimum level.

Kinect's operation can also legally constitute price manipulation, even though the company did not benefit financially from its giant mistake. According to the legislation, in manipulation, the price does not correspond to the genuine balance of supply and demand.

“A price that is too low can also be considered manipulation,” says Paananen.

Energy Agency can present the market right to impose a penalty payment on the person guilty of market manipulation. The maximum fee is ten percent of the company's turnover.

In milder cases, the agency can issue a public warning or not present a penalty payment.