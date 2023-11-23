Electricity | Electricity will be record cheap on Friday, Fingrid will come to the rescue in exceptional market situations

The grid company Fingrid hopes that consumers will not be too excited to consume record-cheap exchange electricity on Friday.

23.11. 21:38

Power grid company Fingrid says that it will take measures, if necessary, to balance the exhausting production from the Finnish electricity market on Friday.

There is a threat of a lack of electricity in Finland on Friday, because the Norwegian company Kinect Energy offered almost 5,800 megawatts of electricity in the Finnish price range for sale in the electricity exchange Nordpool due to an internal system error for the entire duration of Friday.

The amount is large, because it corresponds to half of the electricity consumption in Finland predicted for Friday.

Because Kinect Energy offered such a large amount of electricity to the market for sale, the average price of electricity on the stock market will drop to a record low of -25 cents per kilowatt hour on Friday. Due to the low price, production was removed from the market, because electricity producers do not want to produce electricity at a loss.

In practice, Kinect Energy has to buy the missing electricity in the intraday trading that started after Friday’s auction that set the prices.

Fingrid communicated to market participants in the evening that it plans to make purchases in the intraday market if necessary to ensure the safety of the electricity system. In addition, the company said it will close intraday trading between the two price areas of Finland and Sweden.

CEO of Fingrid Jukka Ruusunen says that Fingrid will come to the rescue in an exceptional situation on the electricity market and it’s about helping the market, because Kinect Energy is a relatively small player on the market.

“The mistake is so big that we come to the rescue, because we see the danger from the systemic risk. We buy enough to make the system last,” says Ruusunen.

from Fingrid it was reported on Thursday evening that Nordpool’s intraday trading has been quiet so far and that it hopes that all market participants will be active in order to ease the situation. Intraday trading continues until the electricity is delivered.

“There is enough electricity production capacity in Finland and neighboring countries to meet Friday’s consumption. It doesn’t look like there should be any restrictions, but we are trying to use different measures to get electricity producers back on the market”, says Fingrid’s head of unit Jonne Jäppinen.

If Kinect Energy cannot buy enough electricity from the market to balance its supply, Fingrid must balance supply and demand in Finland with its own actions.

The Swedish grid company Svenska Kraftnät also said in its press release on Thursday that it will take measures to cover the missing electricity. Svenska Kraftnät estimates that the situation on Friday is manageable by the market, but expects trading to be “messy”. The error also affects the price of electricity in other Nordic countries.

Fingrid performs market balancing in systemic risk situations and normally only in the last hour of intraday trading. Now the company announced that it will make purchases in advance before the last hour, because the amount of electricity missing from the market is so large.