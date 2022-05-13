Electricity Electricity trade from Russia to Finland will be suspended

According to Fingrd, the end of electricity imports does not threaten the adequacy of electricity in Finland.

Electricity trade Russia will be suspended from Finland, Fingrid informs.

Russian Inter Rao Nordic Oy will suspend electricity imports next night, on Saturday 14 May at one o’clock. According to Rao Nordic, the reason for the suspension would be “difficulties in receiving payments for electricity sold on the market”.

According to Fingrid, which maintains Finland’s electricity transmission grid, the end of Russian electricity imports does not threaten the adequacy of Finnish electricity.

“Missing imports can be replaced in the electricity market by importing more electricity from Sweden and partly also by domestic production,” said Fingrid’s Vice President, Operations. Reima Päivinen says in a company release.

Finland began restricting electricity imports from Russia as early as April. Fingrid said at the time that the intention was to protect itself from possible attempts by Russian influencers during Finland’s possible NATO application process.

According to Fingrid, electricity has recently been imported from Russia for about ten percent of Finland’s total consumption. Finland is expected to be self-sufficient in electricity next year.