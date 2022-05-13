Saturday, May 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Electricity Electricity trade from Russia to Finland will be suspended

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 13, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
55
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to Fingrd, the end of electricity imports does not threaten the adequacy of electricity in Finland.

Electricity trade Russia will be suspended from Finland, Fingrid informs.

Russian Inter Rao Nordic Oy will suspend electricity imports next night, on Saturday 14 May at one o’clock. According to Rao Nordic, the reason for the suspension would be “difficulties in receiving payments for electricity sold on the market”.

According to Fingrid, which maintains Finland’s electricity transmission grid, the end of Russian electricity imports does not threaten the adequacy of Finnish electricity.

“Missing imports can be replaced in the electricity market by importing more electricity from Sweden and partly also by domestic production,” said Fingrid’s Vice President, Operations. Reima Päivinen says in a company release.

Finland began restricting electricity imports from Russia as early as April. Fingrid said at the time that the intention was to protect itself from possible attempts by Russian influencers during Finland’s possible NATO application process.

See also  Bundeswehr: Where German troops protect NATO territory

According to Fingrid, electricity has recently been imported from Russia for about ten percent of Finland’s total consumption. Finland is expected to be self-sufficient in electricity next year.

#Electricity #Electricity #trade #Russia #Finland #suspended

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Aracely Arámbula with this racy video makes her audience very happy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.