Electricity | Electricity production faced a wave of disruptions, and the price rose wildly – What if the same thing happened with severe winter frosts?

The Finnish electricity system is now undergoing an exceptional disturbance situation. If the situation were to occur in winter, the price could rise sharply.

If next winter’s severe frosts, the electricity system would have problems similar to what is happening now in August, in Finland it would be “tight”. These are the comments of the experts interviewed by HS from the grid company Fingrid and the energy sector’s interest organization Energieteollisuu.

It could be a tight situation if the possibility of importing electricity were to weaken substantially and a large production unit in Finland would be out of the game – and the wind would be weak.

“Yes, then we are in a tight situation,” says Fingrid’s leading expert Jyrki Uusitalo.

The risk of rotating blackouts still exists, but the risk is lower than last winter. Power lines in Vantaa on December 25, 2022.

Along the same lines, there is a manager responsible for the energy market Pekka Salomaa From the energy industry.

“If there was a major disruption in a large production facility and transmission connections, of course it would spike the price sharply,” he says.

Fingrid’s Uusitalo points out that it is not possible to directly say in advance how tight the situation would be or “how many megawatts would be missing”.

Situation would, however, be reflected in the price of electricity. According to Uusitalo, the key would be how well electricity consumption would be flexible in a tight location.

Both Uusitalo and Salomaa point to last winter as an example of how flexibility in electricity consumption occurred at a time of high prices.

“What was learned last winter is a remarkable observation. The use of electricity by companies and households will be rethought when faced with exceptionally high prices,” says Salomaa of Energiaindustrien.

Fingrid’s According to Uusitalo, the average daily electricity consumption in Finland is around 10,000 megawatts. Consumption is naturally lower in summer. In severe frosts, the consumption can rise to more than 14,000 megawatts.

We talk about severe frost when it is around 20 degrees below zero in southern Finland. In the north, the limit is higher, says Uusitalo.

The use of electricity by companies and households is reconsidered when faced with exceptionally high prices, says Pekka Salomaa.

“It is estimated that electricity consumption will increase by about 150 megawatts when the frost gets colder by one degree,” says Uusitalo.

According to Uusitalo, domestic production is higher in winter than in summer.

The import capacity from other EU countries is 3,400 megawatts: 1,200 from northern Sweden, 1,200 from southern Sweden and 1,000 megawatts from Estonia.

Assuming that there is no disruption in domestic production, the need for imported electricity in normal winter weather can be around 1,500 megawatts, Uusitalo estimates.

Uusitalo says that grid companies have an interruption reserve for difficult times.

“The worst single fault can be taken care of. That there is no immediate power shortage. Reserves are not normally included in the market.”

Shortly before four in the afternoon on Monday, Finland’s electricity consumption was around 7,900 megawatts. Production was around 6,800 megawatts.

The difference between domestic consumption and production was slightly more than 1,100 megawatts. The gap is patched with imported electricity.

The production side the disturbance would primarily be seen by electricity users as a price increase, says Uusitalo. Of course, some users have fixed-price contracts.

The risk of rotating blackouts still exists, but the risk is lower than last winter.

“Especially if there are several or very fast disruptions,” says Uusitalo.

Rotating blackouts, which were not in use last winter, would not affect certain critical functions of society, such as health centers.

“It would seem that a normal winter is ahead. Last winter there was an increased risk of electricity shortages. That doesn’t seem to be the case in light of the current information,” says Uusitalo.

We talk about an electricity shortage if production and import are not enough to cover consumption.

Energy industry’s Salomaa says that he would not be “too worried about winter, as long as there are no major disturbances”.

“You can prepare for big price fluctuations, but the average expectation is reasonable,” says Salomaa.

He considers large price fluctuations to be, for example, fluctuations of tens of cents. Even within a day, there may be differences due to the weather.

Uusitalo also estimates that there may be daily variations in winter, for example due to the strength of the wind.

On Monday The taxable price of stock exchange electricity rose from seven in the evening to more than 68 cents per kilowatt hour. Also in the morning and during the day, the price would be around 60 cents.

The price will also remain expensive on Tuesday, at the highest of almost 50 cents per kilowatt hour. The average price for the whole day is about 21 cents on Tuesday.

Fingrid’s Uusitalo comments the current situation as “exceptional”.

“There are many failure and disruption situations at the same time. There are things that were not planned,” he says.

“Failure of the Olkiluoto unit. There is a fault in the second sea cable running from Rauma to Sweden. There is a fault in Sweden’s main grid, which limits how much electricity we can bring to Finland with the remaining cable. The Meri-Pori power plant, which just started up, has had problems with not being able to reach full power. Another unit is under maintenance in Loviisa”, Uusitalo lists.

Wind production is not supported either. In addition, the construction work of the new transmission line between northern Finland and Sweden will reduce the capacity of the transmission connection in the north.

According to Uusitalo, repairs to the Olkiluoto power plant’s generator will continue until the end of August, and the restrictions on the northern transmission connection will continue until mid-September.

“If there is a weak wind, then the risk of higher prices will probably continue until the end of August,” says Uusitalo.