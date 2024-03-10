Electricity | Electricity offers have become even cheaper, such contracts are now available

The cheapest fixed-term electricity contracts are now three and six months long. The cheaper price than other contract types is explained by the fact that electricity is cheaper in the spring and summer months than in the heating season.

Mixed the prices of fixed-term and open-ended electricity contracts have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year, when HS last compared contract prices.

In the cheapest fixed-price contracts, electric energy now costs about eight cents per kilowatt hour, it turns out From the comparison service of the Energy Agency. The cheapest contracts are only for a few months. Hehku Energia offers a six-month contract and Vihreya Älyenergia a three-month contract for just under eight cents per kilowatt hour.

Protecting the price of electricity for such a short period of time should be carefully considered in the spring. Outside the heating season, the price of electricity usually drops significantly anyway.

In the most affordable longer fixed electricity contracts, the prices are slightly more expensive. The cheapest two-year fixed-price contract is offered by Porvoon Energia. In that case, electric energy costs 8.50 cents per kilowatt hour. In the cheapest one-year fixed contract, the price is 8.80 cents per kilowatt hour. The contract is with Hehku Energia.

The greater part fixed-term contracts are now so-called “flexible contracts”. They have a fixed basic price, which either rises or falls slightly depending on whether the use of electricity is timed more during the cheap or expensive hours of exchange electricity. Such intermediate forms of fixed contracts and exchange electricity contracts became more common with the energy crisis of 2022, when consumers wanted to schedule electricity use away from consumption peaks.

In the cheapest flexible contracts, the basic price of electricity is between seven and eight cents per kilowatt hour. In addition to this, the consumption part based on the timing of electricity use either lowers or raises the price, typically around 1.5 cents per kilowatt hour.

The most affordable open-ended contracts are more expensive than fixed-term contracts. In them, electric energy now costs just under 11 cents per kilowatt hour. At this price, the contract is offered by Hehku Enegia and Imatra region's electricity.

In contracts valid for the time being, the price of electricity is typically updated a few times a year. The electricity company must notify the price change one month in advance.

Third possible Contract type is exchange electricity based on the hourly spot price.

Exchange electricity The average price with tax has been around nine cents per kilowatt hour so far in March. The annual maintenance of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant's triple reactor from the beginning of March to the beginning of April has partly increased the price. In February, the average price was about 6.4 cents and in January 13.2 cents per kilowatt hour.

In spring and summer, the price of electricity on the stock exchange typically drops considerably compared to the winter months, and the price may even be at zero or negative at times.

Below with the calculator you can compare your own electricity contract with the options available on the market. In fixed contracts, a contract of at least one year has been selected for the counter. In exchange electricity contracts, the price is calculated using the average price of October–March, including the margin charged by the electricity company.

The consumer can get rid of contracts and exchange electricity that are valid for the time being with a two-week notice period. Fixed-term contracts are basically valid until the end of the contract period.