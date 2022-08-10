Electricity | Electricity is record expensive in Finland, but in many countries it is even more expensive – The graphics show the drastic fluctuation of prices in Europe

Finns electricity bills have ballooned and in winter, prices are expected to rise even more. That’s why many have already taken energy-saving measures.

In some places, energy prices were on the rise even before the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine. The war caused Europe to begin a historic energy revolution, where large economies such as Germany began to disconnect from Russian energy.

In July, electricity bills in European capitals rose by 46 percent from a year ago. In some parts of Europe, prices have started to decrease in the summer compared to the beginning of the year, because countries have started large-scale support measures to slow down the growth of electricity bills. Prices are still significantly higher than a year ago.

Finland is part of the European electricity market. The import of energy from Russia to Finland has stopped and now imported electricity comes mainly from Sweden.

Changes in the European electricity market are also reflected in Finland, where market electricity is exceptionally expensive.

Although your electricity bill can show a big difference compared to before, in a pan-European comparison, electricity prices in Finland are not at the most expensive end.

In the first quarter of the year, prices ran away from the fastest pace in the EU, in addition to Spain, Portugal and Greece, in France. In these countries, the price increase was several hundred percent from a year ago.

On the other hand, electricity prices rose the least in Europe in Sweden and Finland. In Sweden, prices rose by 49 percent in January–March, and in Finland by 87 percent year-on-year. Even though these changes are considerable, the prices did not multiply due to the fact that the countries are not as dependent on natural gas as some of their peers.

In Finland, the increase in prices was particularly influenced by the increase in the price of electricity in the European electricity market in general. In Sweden, the lower-than-usual production of hydropower also raised prices.

European countries have begun to develop ways to slow down the rise in energy prices.

For example, in Spain, where prices were the highest in EU countries at the beginning of the year, electricity prices have come down. In July, electricity in Spain cost the same as in Finland.

In June, Spain began to temporarily support power plants by equalizing their rising fuel costs. The purpose has been to bring prices down in the short term. When the new support system came into effect, the market price of electricity fell by 23 percent per day. The support system is supposed to be valid until the end of May next year.

Read more: Energy saving led to bitter arguments in Spain

In July, the most expensive electricity in Europe was bought in Great Britain, Denmark and Italy. Prices are also very high in Holland, but the prices are cut by tax deductions.

The cheapest electricity has been in July in Serbia, Hungary and Montenegro. Among the Northern European countries, the cheapest electricity has been obtained in Norway.

to Sweden and compared to Norway, electricity in Finland has been expensive in the summer. On the other hand, among the Nordic countries, Denmark has had higher electricity market prices than Finland.

The cheapest electricity, practically free in today’s market, is produced in the electricity markets of Northern Sweden and Northern Norway.

Norway produces most of its electricity with hydropower. Especially in the northern parts of the country, hydropower production lowers electricity market prices. The same phenomenon is seen in northern Sweden.

in Central Europe electricity market prices have been more expensive than in Finland in July–August.

In France, electricity market prices have remained high even in the summer. The daily average price in France rose to the highest of nearly 590 euros per megawatt hour on July 20.

On Monday, August 8, electricity market prices were high in several countries. Also in Finland stock exchange electricity had a record windless day and the annual maintenance of the Loviisa nuclear reactor due to start.

The fluctuation in the price of electricity on the exchange shows the differences in the different electricity markets, not so much the price differences in the electricity bills of individual households. Only some citizens have a stock exchange electricity contract.

In addition, countries have started to develop different ways to support citizens in covering their electricity bills. For example, direct subsidies distributed to households do not appear in the statistics.