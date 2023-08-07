Electricity | Electricity is historically cheap in Finland on Tuesday

The price of stock electricity is negative all day on Tuesday in Finland. It is an extremely rare phenomenon.

Finland the electricity market will see a truly exceptional day on Tuesday. The tax-free average price of exchange electricity is negative during every hour of the day. It is a really rare phenomenon.

A similar phenomenon has not been seen at least after 2020, probably not before then either.

The daily average price on Tuesday is -0.46 cents per kilowatt hour. At its cheapest, electricity costs -1.2 cents per kilowatt hour in the afternoon.

The average price of the day on Tuesday is the second after the Low of 2020. On Sunday, July 16, electricity cost an average of -0.83 cents per kilowatt hour. Even then, not all hours of the day were negative. At that time, the price of the day was weighed down by a few hours in the afternoon, when the price of electricity was very cold.

Energy industry energy market manager Pekka Salomaa says that, at least in previous years, similar situations have not been seen. Days like Tuesday have only started to be seen this summer with increased production.

However, the all-day negative electricity price of the statistics has not been seen before Tuesday.

“The fact that every hour of the day has a minus sign is a new phenomenon,” says Salomaa.

On May 28, the price of electricity was negative for most of the day, but during the evening the price turned positive. At that time, the day’s tax-free average price was -0.315 cents per kilowatt hour.

Tuesday the price of electricity is lowered by abundant wind power production. According to Fingrid’s forecast, Finnish wind turbines will produce an average of more than 3,000 megawatts of electricity on Tuesday.

Also according to Salomaa, the reasons for Tuesday’s exceptional situation can be found in the usual place: the relationship between production and consumption.

“This is still such a peaceful summer vacation time, which means that consumption is quite modest, and the supply of wind electricity is quite large. I would say that it is the simplest explanation”, says Salomaa.

Exchange electricity contract for those who did, Tuesday is a small lottery win.

In principle, a negative market price means that the electricity producer pays the electricity consumer. Those who have taken out a contract linked to exchange electricity will receive a discount on their bill when the price is negative.

In practice, the negative price is deducted from the margin charged by the electricity company, but still remains to be paid. Namely, a fixed transmission price is always paid for electricity according to consumption to your network company.

For these reasons, you cannot make money by wasting electricity, even if the market price is negative.

Electric was really cheap on Monday too. On Monday, before taxes, electricity cost only 0.04 cents per kilowatt hour.

Electricity has been cheap in August, even in a longer-term comparison. During the first eight days of August, electricity has cost about 1.45 cents per kilowatt hour without taxes. The average price in August has never been this low since 2000.

Last year, electricity cost an average of 26.15 cents per kilowatt hour in August.