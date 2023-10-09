Electricity | Electricity is clearly more expensive today than in recent times, a sharp price spike in the evening – the graphic shows the situation

Mondays are typically more expensive days for exchange electricity users. Today, electricity is expensive until 11 p.m.

Exchange electricity is again today, Monday, clearly more expensive than the average of the last few weeks. The taxable average price of electricity will rise to 10.8 cents per kilowatt hour. The price is relatively expensive, since electricity has cost an average of 2 cents per kilowatt hour since mid-September.

In September, the average price was about 4 cents per kilowatt hour, and in October the price has so far been about 3.9 cents per kilowatt hour.

Electricity is most expensive on Monday evening. Between 8 and 9 p.m., electricity costs 27.5 cents per kilowatt hour. The price is clearly more than 20 cents also between 19–20 and 21–22.

Mondays are typically the most expensive days for exchange electricity users. For example, in 2023, exchange-traded electricity will have cost an average of 6.7 cents per kilowatt hour.

The average price on Mondays this year has been 7.9 cents per kilowatt hour. The cheapest electricity is on Sundays. At that time, the average daily price this year has been 4.5 cents per kilowatt hour.