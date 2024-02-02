Friday, February 2, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Electricity | Electricity is almost free on Saturday – night is the time of negative hours

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 2, 2024
in World Europe
0
Electricity | Electricity is almost free on Saturday – night is the time of negative hours

At its most expensive on Saturday, exchange electricity, including VAT, costs only about 1.3 cents per kilowatt hour.

Exchange electricity the price is zero or minus most of the day on Saturday.

The price of electricity is negative until nine in the morning on Saturday. Even at its most expensive, electricity, including VAT, costs only about 1.3 cents per kilowatt hour. The highest price is in the evening between 18 and 20.

The daily average price, including VAT, is about 0.1 cents per kilowatt hour.

Saturday's cheap prices are at least partly explained by abundant wind power production. According to the forecast of grid company Fingrid, Finland's wind turbines will produce electricity starting at eight in the morning on Saturday with a power of more than 5,000 megawatts.

Exchange electricity cost an average of 13.2 cents per kilowatt hour in January. The price was quite high, because during the year 2023, for example, the monthly average price never rose as high.

See also  Museums | Those who slept in the National Museum, which was open all night, talk about their experience: "I wanted a place like this that was a little more sheltered"

In February, electricity on the exchange has been really cheap so far, on average only about 0.64 cents per kilowatt hour. However, price information can only be found for three days.

#Electricity #Electricity #free #Saturday #night #time #negative #hours

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, high performance electric car, price

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, high performance electric car, price

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result