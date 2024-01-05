Electricity | Electricity exchange price still high

On Saturday, the price of electricity on the exchange will reach its highest level of 37.20 cents per kilowatt hour.

Exchange electricity the price drops from Friday, but is still quite high. On Saturday, the price of electricity on the exchange will reach its highest level of 37.20 cents per kilowatt hour. The price is at its highest between 5 and 6 p.m. The average price of stock exchange electricity is 21.16 cents per kilowatt hour.

On Friday, the price of electricity on the stock exchange reached more than two euros per kilowatt hour at its most expensive.

Manager Tuomas Rauhala The grid company Fingrid previously told STT that, despite the reduced price, electricity should be used judiciously whenever possible and the use of electricity should be directed to the cheapest hours of the day.

There are several reasons behind the high prices seen this week. First of all, due to the extended severe frost period, more energy is used for heating. Finland also does not have enough of its own electricity production to cover such high consumption peaks.

In addition, wind power production has been low this week and some of the Finnish power plants have been out of use due to breakdowns.