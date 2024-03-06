Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Electricity | Electricity costs about 25 cents per kilowatt hour on Thursday morning – The graphic shows the situation

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 6, 2024
in World Europe


There is a high spike in the price of exchange electricity on Thursday morning.

Exchange electricity the price jumps quite high on Thursday morning.

The price peaks between 8 and 9 a.m., when the price including VAT drops to around 24.8 cents per kilowatt hour.

However, the average price of the day is not significantly higher than the previous days. On Thursday, electricity will cost about 11.5 cents per kilowatt hour, including VAT. On Wednesday, electricity has cost an average of about 10.6 cents per kilowatt hour and on Tuesday about 10.9 cents per kilowatt hour.

On Thursday, electricity is cheapest between 3 and 4 p.m. At that time, electricity on the exchange, including VAT, costs about 8.4 cents per kilowatt hour.

Electricity has cost an average of 8.8 cents per kilowatt hour so far in March. Unit three of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant has been undergoing annual maintenance since Saturday. During the maintenance, electricity has cost an average of 9.8 cents per kilowatt hour.

