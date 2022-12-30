Electricity | Does the insurance cover if the washing machine causes damage at night? This is how insurance companies respond

In many homes, the night has become the time for washing clothes and dishes, because electricity is often the cheapest at night. But do you dare to leave the washing machines running overnight without supervision? And will the insurance cover if the damage happens when the people in the house are sleeping?

When using household appliances, the resident should be at home. But can you go to sleep, take out the trash or go to the store while the washing machine is running? In this matter, the insurance companies are responsible.

Tuomo Yrttiaho

3:00 am

I’m dreaming in the borderlands, worry may creep into the mind. What if an accident happens during the night: water leaks onto the floor or a fire breaks out?

Does the home insurance cover if damage is caused by the washing machine or dishwasher while the resident is sleeping? HS asked three insurance companies, Pohjola Insurance, If and Lähi-Tapiola.