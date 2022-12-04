Electricity crisis | Mika Kirjavainen made special adjustments to his home and the electricity bill for November was reduced dramatically

The wild rise in the price of electricity prompted Kirjavainen, who lives in an electrically heated detached house, to act. Electricity consumption was reduced with inexpensive solutions.

“Start to have the electric shock tunings set”, wrote Mika Kirjavainen in the November-December phase in the Facebook group Electric heaters and saving electricity.

The wild rise in the price of electricity prompted Kirjavainen, who lives in an electrically heated detached house in Kirkkonummi, to act. He thought about how to calculate his own electricity consumption with inexpensive measures.

Kirjavainen works as a maintenance man, so he is familiar with crafts in building technology.

During the fall, the man designed and built several tuning systems in his home to save energy consumption. The house now has, among other things, new air ducts, where duct fans blow, there are heat-retaining stone tiles and new types of curtains.

At the beginning of December, Kirjavainen compared his recent electricity bill to last year and was surprised. November’s electricity consumption was only about a fifth of last year’s November consumption.

“Quite a big difference”, Kirjavainen says with satisfaction.

Mika Kirjavainen lives with his wife The fairy tale of Kirjavainen with in a detached house completed in 1922, which has 75 square meters on two floors. The house was completely renovated about ten years ago.

The house has direct electric heating. In addition, there is a soapstone fireplace in the living room on the ground floor of the house and a wood stove in the kitchen. Upstairs there is a fireplace.

The couple heats the fireplaces every day. There is also an air source heat pump, but this fall the couple hasn’t really used it yet.

Kirjavainen has an electricity contract valid for an indefinite period, which is updated every three months.

According to Kirjavainen, in August the price of electricity was still 11.4 cents per kilowatt hour, but the next Price Review raised it to 36 cents. The VAT reduction decided by the government reduced the price to 31 cents, but since the beginning of the year the price is already rising to 46 cents per kilowatt hour.

“An unconscious increase”, says Mika Kirjavainen.

In autumn Mika Kirjavainen built the air ducts from the soapstone fireplace in the living room to the bathroom and upstairs. The duct leaves the narrow space between the wall and the fireplace, which can accommodate the ventilation pipe.

Kirjavainen made a hole in the log partition and installed a ventilation pipe in it. In the pipe, he installed a duct fan that moves warm air from behind the fireplace to the bathroom.

Kirjavainen installed a similar pipe and fan from behind the fireplace through the ceiling to the upstairs bedroom.

“The duct fan rotates and does not consume much power. It moves the warm air produced by the fireplace. The duct fan on the upper floor has a regulator, which can be used to reduce the blowing during the night, so that your night’s sleep is not disturbed,” says Kirjavainen.

The heat produced by the fireplace moves along the ventilation pipes and with the help of a duct fan behind the wall to the bathroom and through the ceiling to the upper floor.

The kitchen Kirjavainen bought heat storage stones, i.e. soapstone tiles about five centimeters thick, on top of the wood stove and the stove on the upper floor. Soapstone stores heat well.

“When you heat the stove, the heat transfers to the stones. When the fire goes out, the stones stay warm much longer than the stove itself,” says Kirjavainen.

There is a soapstone tile on top of the stove on the upper floor, which stores heat longer than the stove itself. The fan on top of the stone transfers the heat to the rest of the room.

The Kirjavaise also use the heat from the soapstone tiles on the kitchen stove to heat water. The couple washes by hand and now heats their washing up water in pots on top of soapstone tiles.

“Hot water comes out of the tap, but we don’t run it for the counter. The dishwater comes at the same time as the apartment heats up.”

The kirkvais now heat their dishwater with the heat of the soapstone placed on top of the stove.

Also doors and windows were refitted. Satu Kirjavainen sewed thick fabric door curtains in front of the doors, which reduce heat loss and prevent cold air from entering the interior when the exterior doors are opened.

Satu Kirjavainen sewed curtains from thick fabric to the doorways.

On all the windows, he sewed new curtains made of heat-reflecting fabric, the task of which is to reduce drafts on the windows in winter.

Even more electricity-saving devices are coming to Kirjavais.

The floor heating in the bathroom will be replaced with a new timer thermostat. All electric radiators in the home will also have smart sockets, which can be used to schedule the operation of the radiators.

“Why, for example, heat the downstairs all night when no one is there then? The radiators can be timed with a mobile phone so that they turn on at, say, five in the morning and turn off at nine, when the fires are put in the sludge,” says Kirjavainen.

Tuning as a result, the couple has not kept the radiators or the air source heat pump on at all during the fall. According to Mika Kirjavainen, the room temperature has been 18–19 degrees, and when the stove and stove are heated, higher.

“There has been no need to freeze,” he says.

The changes were also reflected in the recent electricity bill. While in November 2021 of last year, 902 kilowatt hours of electricity had been consumed, now in November the consumption was 202 kilowatt hours.

Screenshot from Mika Kirjavainen’s Oma Fortum application.

Although Mika Kirjavainen knew how to expect a decrease in consumption, the magnitude of the change was a positive surprise.

“It was a positive surprise as this is not a big investment. The pipe costs a tenner, you can get ducted fans for 20 euros. The stones were the most expensive. They cost around a hundred”, says Kirjavainen.

“Plus, of course, the work, but I did it myself, so no price is calculated.”

The price of electricity has been one of the biggest topics of discussion in Kirjavainen’s circle of friends this fall.

“Yes, the guys at first looked a little bit, that it’s quite Pelle Peloton. But they also said that all the art was just for use. You have to. The price of electricity is so crazy these days and you don’t know where it will rise.”