The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) He accused a campaign against him by the media after the blackouts recorded at the beginning of May, during the second heat wave.

During the press conference at the National Palace, Miguel López López, deputy director of Contracting and Services of the CFEpointed out that this media campaign was based on three premises: “weak electrical system, that there is a lack of investment by the state company and that we have an energy crisis in the country.”

He pointed out that after carrying out an analysis of the media after the blackouts, 99% of the articles speak negatively of the Commission’s actions during the blackouts.

“We monitored all the notes that emerged in these days, around 4,251 notes of which none speak in favor of the State company, less than 1 percent is a neutral note and 99 percent of the notes “They were strengthening these three premises that we pointed out,” he said.

López López mentioned that the media “They did not highlight that it was a global phenomenon, not just exclusive to Mexico.” He added that there is no electricity crisis in the country, as various media outlets have reported.

“What we want to highlight with this is that there is no energy crisis in Mexico in the CFEas has been demonstrated in the weakest moments of the system, up to 81 percent of the electrical energy has been generated.”

La Mañanera Friday, June 21, 2024