Electricity Control over electricity transmission pricing is a “confusing money shame for network companies”, blames Sähköliitto

Yle reported on Monday that the reform of the Energy Agency’s control model has raised electricity transmission prices more than planned.

Confused money laundering by electricity network companies. This is how the electricity trade union, Sähköliitto, describes the control model for electricity transmission prices. The control model is from the Energy Agency.

“The control mechanism of the Energy Agency is confusing and complex, and the average electricity consumer cannot explain it,” says the chairman of the Electricity Association. Sauli Väntti in the bulletin.

Power the increase in transfer prices has been justified by preparedness for storms. Yle’s report published on Monday said that, in reality, that explanation covers only a small part of the higher prices.

According to Yle’s news, the real reason for the rise in prices can be found in the reform of the Energy Agency’s control model. The control model for network companies was renewed in 2016. Since then, both transmission prices and the turnover of network companies have started to grow strongly.

Yle’s study focused on the public oversight data of 13 electricity transmission companies. In these companies, turnover increased by a total of 42.5 per cent in 2015–2018.

The Finnish Energy Agency also estimates in advance that a change in the control model would increase the permitted turnover. However, in its estimates, the increase was 15–20 per cent, ie half of the actual growth.

Consumer in the wallet, this is reflected in the statistics of the Finnish Energy Agency, so that in 2016, for example, the electricity tax-free transfer bill for an apartment building was about 7 cents per kilowatt hour. In 2018, the corresponding charge was already almost 30 percent higher, or nearly 10 cents per kilowatt hour. In the case of a detached house heated by electricity, the increase was about 23 per cent.

In the opinion of the Electricity Association, the Energy Agency’s renewed control model allows network companies an even higher rate of return. According to the electricity union, this has led the companies to increase their prices and pay for their investments with their customers.

Director of the Energy Agency Veli-Pekka Saajo Admitted in a morning interview with Yle on Monday that prices have risen significantly more than the agency predicted.

The Ministry of Employment and the Economy is currently preparing a bill aimed at curbing the rise in electricity transmission prices. According to HS data, the presentation will be submitted to Parliament in October.

HS has asked the Finnish Energy Agency for comments on Yle’s news and the Electricity Association’s press release. The Energy Agency has not yet commented on the matter to HS.