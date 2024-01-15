Tuesday, January 16, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Electricity contracts | Will a drastic price fluctuation take away the advantages of exchange electricity? HS fell, and the result surprised

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Electricity contracts | Will a drastic price fluctuation take away the advantages of exchange electricity? HS fell, and the result surprised

Experts and committed users of exchange electricity have reiterated that in the long term, exchange electricity will be more affordable than other contract types. Picture: Minttu Linjala / HS

HS calculated with the actual consumption of four homes, how much stock exchange electricity costs per year. Did the wild price spike at the beginning of the year take away the benefit compared to fixed contracts?

Epiphany below, the Finnish electricity market experienced an unprecedented day. The severe frost, combined with the malfunctions of two power plants, raised the average price of electricity on the stock exchange to more than one euro per kilowatt hour. In the most expensive hours, the price exceeded two euros.

#Electricity #contracts #drastic #price #fluctuation #advantages #exchange #electricity #fell #result #surprised

See also  Saimaa canal No ship now dares to operate on the Saimaa canal - An alternative was already invented in the 1990s, but it will never materialize
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
More companies went bankrupt or closed down last year, especially shops and catering establishments

More companies went bankrupt or closed down last year, especially shops and catering establishments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result