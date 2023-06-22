Electricity contracts | Vaasan Sähkö considers the electricity contract decision to be incorrect

Kerava Energian does not comment on the Consumer Disputes Board’s decision at this stage.

Vaasa Sähkö is surprised by the decision made by the Consumer Disputes Board on Thursday to rationalize expensive electricity contracts. The company considers the solution to be incorrect.

The Consumer Disputes Board ruled on Thursday that an electricity contract valid for the time being may be increased by no more than 15 percent per year, if the increase means an increase of more than 150 euros to the annual electricity bill.

“The board’s decision has surprised us for quite some time. The solution does not seem to take into account the recent reality of the market at all and puts the operating conditions of the entire industry and the profitability of the products sold in a new light”, says Vaasan Sähkö’s CEO Stefan Damlin.

The solution regarding Vaasan Sähkö is a recommendation, but it has the nature of a precedent, i.e. other electricity selling companies should also follow it.

According to Damlin, the power companies’ advocacy organization Energiateollisuus ry considers the board’s decision to be incorrect.

“We also have the same vision. The complexity of the matter is indicated by the fact that the board’s decision was not unanimous,” says Damlin.

Vaasa Sähkö’s CEO does not comment at this stage on whether the company intends to follow the board’s recommendation.

“The issue is so new that we are analyzing the situation and considering measures together with the organizations in the field,” says Damlin.

Vaasan Sähkö also does not comment on how many of its customers are affected by the board’s decision.

Consumer Disputes Board his line on Thursday also about fixed-term electricity contract prices. According to the board’s decision, the price of a fixed-term contract can be unreasonable if the price is more than 15 percent higher than the price of contracts on sale during the term of the contract.

This decision is also a precedent, even though the complaint to the board was made about Kerava Energia’s contract. The alignment means that consumers who signed expensive fixed-term electricity contracts last fall can claim a refund.

CEO of Kerava Energia Jussi Lehto a message to HS that the company will not comment on the solution until the company has studied it in more detail.