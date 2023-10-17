Electricity contracts | Vaasa electricity has a completely different price model for stock exchange electricity, a negative price does not reduce the customer’s bill

The stock market price of electricity has often been negative recently. However, Vaasa electricity has decided that the customer cannot benefit from negative prices, but the company will offset the benefit entirely itself.

Power the stock exchange price has often gone negative during the windy days of the past few weeks, when the production of electricity in Finland has quickly exceeded its consumption. Negative prices have particularly pleased buyers of exchange electricity.

Buyers of exchange electricity pay for electricity every hour according to the exchange price and the price based on the consumption of that hour.

Vaasa In this regard, electricity exchange customers have been disappointed. The company has included a condition in its stock exchange electricity contracts that if the stock exchange price is negative, the customer will pay a commission for the electricity, i.e. the amount of the margin.

Vaasa electricity’s stock exchange electricity customer does not benefit from negative prices at all, but the company keeps the benefit for itself. The “exchange price” of electricity for the customer is always at least zero cents per kilowatt hour with Vaasa electricity.

The director responsible for the electricity market of the Energy Agency Antti Paananen according to the practice is exceptional.

“I don’t remember seeing such a condition at other companies,” says Paananen.

At least the largest electricity sellers, such as Helen or Fortum, do not have such a condition, but the customer gets the full benefit of the negative prices.

Can you can such a product be called stock exchange electricity if it does not actually comply with the price of stock exchange electricity?

According to Paananen, no exact content has been defined for electrical products, so their terms may vary.

“It is essential that the matter is clearly stated in the terms of sale,” he says.

Information about this can be found for Vaasa electricity, for example, in the Energy Agency’s contract list, if you can interpret the text correctly. It says this: “If the spot price of electricity goes negative on the stock exchange for some hours, you only pay our commission for those hours”.

So the matter is expressed in a way that can fool you into thinking that the customer would actually benefit from the write-off, even though the truth is the opposite.

If such a condition is not stated separately, according to Paananen, the contract must really comply with the exchange electricity price – even when it is negative.

The prices of exchange electricity contracts, as well as other contract types, can be compared at the Energy Agency’s sahkonhinta.fi service. By clicking on the listing, you can see more information about the contracts.

A negative stock market price does not mean that the electricity company makes a loss by selling electricity. The company can buy the electricity consumed every hour from the market at the stock exchange price. The possible risk and other costs are priced at the margin of exchange electricity and a monthly payment of a few euros.

The exchange electricity contract can be terminated at any time with two weeks’ notice and changed to another electricity company’s contract. Electricity can be purchased from any electricity seller operating in Finland.

Electric companies charge a margin for passing on exchange electricity, which is added on top of the exchange price. Depending on the company, the size of the margin is around 0.4–0.5 cents per kilowatt hour.

From time to time, the price of electricity has been as much as a whole cent negative in recent weeks, which means that even with the margin, the total price of electricity has been negative.

If you have been able to schedule the use of electricity for such hours, you have been able to practically reduce the electricity bill by consuming electricity.

Although the total price of electricity on the exchange would go down with the margin, the use of electricity is not completely free for the consumer. In addition to electrical energy, the consumer pays for electricity transmission according to consumption. Transfer is always purchased from the electricity company in whose network area electricity is consumed.

According to Asiakastieto, the turnover of the Vaasa electricity group was almost 330 million euros last year. The group’s operating profit at the same time was around 6 million euros.

HS could not reach the management of Vaasa electricity by phone to comment on the practice.