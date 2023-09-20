Electricity contracts | Up to 200,000 stuck in expensive contract – consumer ombudsman unable to help them

The consumer ombudsman hopes that electricity companies would release their customers from expensive contracts in exchange for a reasonable contractual penalty.

Consumer representative says that it has no means to help Finns stuck with expensive electricity contracts.

The Consumer Ombudsman has been looking for ways to rationalize expensive fixed-term contracts. On Wednesday, however, the Finnish Competition and Consumer Agency (KKV) announced that it is not possible to help consumers in distress quickly and fairly with the means available to the consumer ombudsman.

Power the price rose really high in the summer of 2022. For example, in August, electricity on the exchange was the most expensive during the entire 2000s. The monthly average price with tax rose to more than 32 cents. At the same time, the prices of fixed-term electricity contracts also rose to an unprecedented high. According to KKV’s announcement, up to 200,000 Finns signed an expensive fixed-term electricity contract last fall.

HS reported in June that according to the Energy Industry report, 59,000 customers have contract prices of more than 30 cents. For about 1,600 customers, the price is more than 40 cents per kilowatt hour.

However, according to a report by the State Economic Research Center (Vatt), there would be five times as many contracts over 30 cents, i.e. almost 300,000.

The Consumer Ombudsman has negotiated with the Energy Industry and Paikallisvoima about rationalizing electricity contracts. Some electricity companies have rationalized contracts, some have not. In the course of the negotiations, a solution that broadly benefits all consumers has not been reached.

The consumer ombudsman hopes that electricity companies would release their customers from expensive contracts in exchange for a reasonable contractual penalty. The contractual penalty could be regulated in the Electricity Market Act.

“Electricity is a necessity service that the consumer cannot live without. The consumer’s right to receive electricity at a reasonable price must be protected. In these very exceptional circumstances, companies should meet their customers and offer the option to terminate a fixed-term contract for a fee,” says the consumer advocate Katri Väänänen in the bulletin.

In the consumer advocate’s opinion, for example, a class action brought through the courts is not a reasonable way to push for rationalization of contracts. A class action is a weak remedy, as the assessment of the reasonableness of contracts is affected by the individual circumstances of each consumer.

Väänänen points out that a class action would take several years, and its counterparty could be only one or at most a few electricity companies.

The news is updated.