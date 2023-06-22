Electricity contracts | The Consumer Disputes Board states that expensive fixed-term contracts must be rationalized – the consequences can be shocking

According to the Consumer Disputes Board, the price of a fixed-term contract may not be more than 15 percent higher than the average price of contracts sold during the validity period. The consequences of the decision can be huge.

Consumer Disputes Board made tough guidelines on the reasonableness of electricity contracts in the decisions published on Thursday. The board dealt with two complaints, one of which was about a 34 percent price increase in the spring of 2022 for an electricity contract valid for the time being.

The second complaint was about a fixed-term electricity contract concluded last fall, where the price of electricity was 29 cents per kilowatt-hour during the day and 13 cents at night.

The board ruled that the price of an electricity contract valid for the time being may not increase by more than 15 percent per year, if the price increase causes an additional bill of more than 150 euros per year.

Periodically regarding the electricity contract, the board states that the price of the contract may be unreasonable if the price of the contract is more than 15 percent higher than the price of similar electricity contracts on sale during the term of the contract.

At this point too, the unreasonableness is realized only if the total amount of the electricity bill has increased by at least 150 euros.

Last fall, tens of thousands of customers made fixed-term contracts where the price of electric energy was more than 30 cents per kilowatt hour. At the moment, you can get a two-year fixed-term contract at a price of about ten cents per kilowatt hour. Last fall’s price was therefore about 200 percent higher than now.

According to the survey of the energy industry, 59,000 customers have contract prices of more than 30 cents. For 1,600 of these customers, the price is more than 40 cents per kilowatt hour.

However, according to a report by the State Economic Research Center (Vatt), there would be five times as many contracts over 30 cents, i.e. almost 300,000.

Temporary according to the board, the reasonableness of the contract must be evaluated on the same basis as other electricity contracts, despite the fact that the contract was deliberately concluded for a two-year period. The board notes that the development of electricity market prices last fall was so exceptional that consumers were practically forced to enter into fixed-term contracts.

The reasonableness of a fixed-term contract can only be evaluated in practice when the entire contract period has passed. However, the contract period is so long that, in the board’s opinion, reasonableness must also be assessed on an annual basis.

“ The decision applies to all customers who have signed an expensive contract.

The Consumer Disputes Board the chairman by Pauli Ståhlberg according to this means in practice that the consumer who has made a complaint should turn to his electricity company when a year has passed since the contract.

“Then we look at the price at which contracts have been sold on average over the past year and compare the price to that,” says Ståhlberg.

If the difference is more than 15 percent and it means an increase of more than 150 in the electricity bill, the company should moderate the price.

The decisions of the Consumer Disputes Board are in the nature of precedents, which means that practically all other companies should follow them, even though it is formally a recommendation. The decision therefore applies to practically all customers who made a very expensive contract last fall.

“In general, traders have followed the decisions.”

The consequences of the decision for the contracts on sale and their prices can be drastic.

For now the prices of valid electricity contracts generally rose by up to several hundred percent during the last year, because the electricity market prices rose and there was great uncertainty about the price development. Since then, the prices valid until further notice have clearly decreased.

According to the Consumer Disputes Board, the electricity seller must negotiate the electricity price of a customer who has purchased electricity with a contract valid for the time being if it has increased the customer’s electricity bill by more than 150 euros per year.

The Consumer Disputes Board justifies its decisions with the fact that electricity is a necessary commodity for everyone, the price of which the consumer can expect stability. According to the board, unreasonableness according to the Consumer Protection Act is evaluated from the consumer’s point of view only.

“Even if there were business reasons for the increase, it does not remove the unreasonableness from the point of view of the consumer,” states Ståhlberg.

Complaint the targeted electricity company justified the increase by saying that the consumer can change the contract valid for an indefinite period to another one at any time. The board did not consider this a relevant point.

The company that sold the fixed-term contract justified sticking to the contract price by, among other things, the fact that the company itself had purchased electricity from the market at a pre-agreed price.

In the past, the board has also evaluated other necessities, such as increases in electricity transmission prices, using the same criteria.

The board’s decisions do not indicate which company’s contracts the complaints were about.