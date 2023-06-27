Electricity contracts | The companies that are subject to the electricity contract decision take a very critical view of it

If the electricity companies do not comply with the recommendation for reasonableness, the dispute may continue in court. The electricity company’s business risk and the consumer’s risk are opposite, says Pauli Ståhlberg of the Consumer Disputes Board.

The Consumer Disputes Board done on Thursday decision rationalization of electricity contracts has received a very critical reception from electricity companies. However, the companies do not have a direct position on whether the decision is followed or not.

Defenders of consumer interests, on the other hand, praise the decision.

The board took a stand on two complaints concerning the reasonableness of the price of the fixed-term contract and the reasonableness of the price increases of the indefinite-term contract. The board’s decisions are not legally binding, but recommendations. However, they have generally been followed.

Energiateollisuus, an interest organization in the energy sector representing electricity producers and electricity sellers told HS over the weekend, that the organization does not intend to recommend compliance with the decision. Compliance with the decision would mean that a large part of those who signed a fixed-term electricity contract last fall could probably demand that the contract price be moderated.

According to the board, a fixed-term contract can be a maximum of 15 percent more expensive than similar contracts offered during its validity period. Reasonableness can only be assessed in retrospect.

Another of the complaints resolved by the Consumer Disputes Board concerned Kerava Energia’s fixed-term contract.

“ “Absolutely unsustainable recommendations.”

Kerava Energy managing director Jussi Lehto says that he has not read the decision himself. The information obtained about it is confusing for him.

“Completely unsustainable recommendations. The company is simply not capable of them.”

Lehto says that the recommendations would subject electricity companies to uncontrollable risks. The purchase price of electricity can fluctuate drastically, as has been seen recently.

“If the price of an electricity contract can be increased by 15 percent and the purchase price of electricity increases by 200 percent, it will drive companies into bankruptcy.”

Grove estimates that the conversation is confused by the fact that summer has come and electricity is cheap again. There is a risk that electricity will be very expensive again next winter, in which case a fixed-term contract could prove to be safe again, he states.

According to Lehto, electricity companies strive to meet the customer in a difficult situation. For example, Kerava Energia has reduced the prices of fixed-term electricity contracts twice.

However, the recommendations of the Consumer Disputes Board seem impossible to implement.

“The lack of understanding of how the electricity market works is quite confusing.”

Second of complaints dealt with Vaasan Sähkö’s 34 percent price increase in the spring of 2022 in Vaasan Sähkö’s contract that is valid for the time being. In its decision, the Consumer Disputes Board ruled that an electricity contract valid for the time being may be increased by a maximum of 15 percent per year, if the increase means an increase of more than 150 euros to the annual electricity bill.

Vaasan Sähkö considers the solution incorrect. However, the company has not yet announced whether it plans to follow the board’s recommendation.

Consumers general secretary of the Consumers’ Association, which oversees the interests Juha Beurling-Pomoell says that the organization accepted the recommendations of the Consumer Disputes Board with satisfaction. He states that getting to the recommendations has been a long process. According to him, the recommendations of the Consumer Disputes Board have a lot of weight.

“Let’s assume that the recommendations are followed. There’s a lot of thought behind them, and they’ve been worked on for a really long time.”

Beurling-Pomoell says that Kuluttajaliitto will monitor how companies begin to follow the recommendations in the future. He estimates that if the recommendations are not followed, either the individual customers or the consumer representative can go to court and seek a court solution.

However, the legal process would be long, difficult and risky, so he hopes that companies will follow the recommendations.

“The energy sector has a huge job to do to restore consumer confidence in the reputation of this crisis. The fact that the recommendation of the Consumer Disputes Board is not followed at least does not restore trust,” he says.

Beurling-Pomoell believes that the energy companies that, as far as possible, most genuinely seek solutions and meet the customer, will win in the end.

The Consumer Disputes Board chairman Pauli Ståhlberg hopes that the solutions are read and studied carefully before jumping to conclusions.

“Here, in a way, the commercial risk of electricity companies and the household risk of consumers are in opposition.”

He points out that now it is an exceptionally broad issue. However, it does not change the matter from a legal point of view. Ståhlberg says that the recommendations of the Consumer Disputes Board have been followed well in the past.

“80 percent of our decisions are such that they are followed.”

Complaints have also been made to the Energy Agency, which supervises the electricity market, about the large price increases of contracts that are valid until further notice and the range of electricity contracts on offer. The agency will state its position on the complaints on Wednesday.