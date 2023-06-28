Electricity contracts | Fortum does not intend to comply with the Consumer Disputes Board’s decision on rationalization of electricity contracts

According to Customer Service Manager Tuomas Yrttiaho, interfering with the pricing of fixed-term and open-ended contracts threatens the operation of the electricity market. “We are having to seriously consider whether we can offer these types of contracts at all.”

From electricity companies opinions have been gathered on the decision made by the Consumer Disputes Board before Midsummer, which limited the prices of consumers’ electricity contracts and the amount of price increases in a very exceptional way.

Until now, the companies have been careful to comment on the board’s policy, but now the largest of the electricity companies, Fortum, has formed its position. Fortum does not intend to follow the board’s policy, the account manager of the consumer business Tuomas Yrttiaho tells HS.

In its decision published last Thursday, the board dealt with two complaints, one of which concerned Kerava Energia’s fixed-term electricity contract and the other the indefinite-term electricity contract of Vaasa electricity.

According to the board, the price increase of an electricity contract that is valid for the time being is unreasonable if it exceeds 15 percent per year. A fixed-term electricity contract, on the other hand, may not be more than 15 percent more expensive than similar contracts sold during its validity period.

Board the decisions are recommendations in the nature of a precedent, which companies in the industry usually follow.

However, according to Yrttiaho, the electricity contract decision has exceptional features, which is why the company cannot comply with it without jeopardizing the operation of the entire free electricity market.

“We value the work of the board in itself and in principle we think it’s good that the recommendations are followed, but now we can’t do that. This recommendation increases so much business risk and brings so much uncertainty,” says Yrttiaho.

He points out that the board’s decision was not unanimous and even in the dissenting opinions it was taken into account that the decision could have harmful effects on the market and the types of contracts available on the market.

Yrttiaho thinks it is problematic that the board has made a decision based on the very exceptional situation of last winter, which would change the electricity market permanently. So if it were followed.

“The decision addresses the fundamentals of a well-functioning and competitive market, i.e. basic principles and freedom of contract.”

A herbal tea according to Fortum will have to seriously consider whether it can even offer fixed-term or open-ended contracts to consumers in the future.

It is practically impossible for the companies to offer fixed-term contracts, if the risk is that the reasonableness of the price will be assessed each time only after the fact, as the Consumer Disputes Board outlines.

“ “The grounds have now been called into question.”

“The foundations of these agreements have now been called into question. Offering a fixed-term contract is only possible if the contract is absolutely binding in both directions and the company can also fix the price and hedge it in advance on the derivatives market,” he says.

According to Yrttiaho, offering an indefinite contract is also very problematic if its price cannot be increased according to the market price of electricity. The company would then sell electricity at a loss.

“We have created the Nordic and European electricity markets, where the price is formed according to demand and supply. Disconnecting retail market pricing from this mechanism is completely unsustainable from the electricity seller’s point of view,” he says.

Temporary contracts have been very popular, especially in households that use a lot of electricity. They have worked for consumers in the same way as, for example, the mortgage interest ceiling, i.e. they have provided protection against price fluctuations.

Last fall, however, the prices of the contracts offered increased manifold. It was caused by Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine and the resulting natural gas crisis, which drastically increased the market price of electricity. However, tens of thousands of customers grabbed these expensive contracts because there was so much uncertainty about electricity prices before last winter.

On the other hand, many consumers were still protected from high prices last winter thanks to an old and cheap fixed-term contract.

When already during the end of winter, electricity became cheaper, many consumers complained about expensive contracts to consumer authorities or the Energy Agency. Some of the companies also reduced the contract prices to their own loss. This is how, for example, Kerava energy, which was the subject of a complaint, worked.

Other electricity companies have not yet said whether they follow the Consumer Disputes Board’s policy. The Energy Industry, which represents companies in the industry, said at the weekend that it does not intend to recommend compliance with the decision.

If other companies end up on the same lines as Fortum, it is possible that an individual consumer or consumer representative will still take the matter to court. Then the process can take years.

According to Yrttiaho, the Consumer Disputes Board also has complaints about Fortum’s contracts to resolve.

On Wednesday, the Energy Agency announced its own decision about the reasonableness of prices. The agency’s processing concerned Helen and only so-called delivery obligation contracts. According to the law, the largest electricity seller in each electricity network area is obliged to offer a reasonably priced electricity contract to consumers and small customers in the network area.

The law on the delivery obligation has been in force for about 30 years, but reasonableness has not been defined before. The Energy Agency took a very different starting point for assessing reasonableness than the Consumer Disputes Board.

The reasonableness of electricity contracts with mandatory delivery was assessed in relation to the current market price of electricity and other electricity contracts available, when the Consumer Disputes Board completely ignored the operation of the market.

The different approach is partly due to the fact that the operation of the Consumer Disputes Board is based on the Consumer Protection Act, while the Energy Agency implements the Energy Market Act.

The Energy Agency also outlined that in practice all consumers must always have a reasonably priced contract valid for an indefinite period from their own electricity supplier who is obliged to deliver. The prices of the delivery obligation agreement must also be clearly visible in the company’s online service and other channels.

Last fall, many electricity companies offered only exchange-traded electricity as a delivery obligation contract.

The agency is still processing complaints about 16 other companies. You can find out the electricity seller who is obliged to deliver in his own network area on the website of the Energy Agency.