Electricity contracts | Even 300,000 people can have a really expensive fixed-term electricity contract, according to experts, it is difficult to terminate them

The investigators recommend that electricity companies negotiate unreasonable contracts with customers. According to the survey of the energy industry, there are almost 60,000 fixed-term contracts of more than 30 cents, Watt’s number is five times that.

Legal scholars find it practically difficult to cancel or rationalize expensive fixed-term electricity contracts. Contract law experts assistant professor Maija Dahlberg and professor emeritus Juha Karhu investigated, at the request of the Ministry of Labor and the Economy, what kind of actions would be possible.

Last autumn, when electricity prices rose, many consumers signed a fixed-term contract at a very high price compared to current prices. According to the survey of the energy industry, 59,000 customers have contract prices of more than 30 cents. For 1,600 of these customers, the price is more than 40 cents per kilowatt hour.

However, according to a report by the State Economic Research Center (Vatt), there would be five times as many contracts over 30 cents, i.e. almost 300,000.

In recent weeks, the stock market price of electricity has fluctuated between zero and five cents per kilowatt-hour, so such contracts are becoming very unfavorable for those who take them. On the other hand, last fall and winter, many consumers benefited from the old cheap contract.

Dahlberg and Karhu go through the report in detail about the conditions for terminating or rationalizing fixed-term contracts with various measures. The end result is that if, for example, contracts were to be terminated by a special law, the state would have to pay compensation to the electricity companies.

The companies would incur considerable losses from the dismantling, because in practice the companies have bought a large part of the electricity they sell in advance from the market.

High prices could be reimbursed from government funds directly to low- and middle-income consumers for the rest of this year, based on the exception rules agreed by the EU. However, it would be laborious and would cost considerable sums.

Surveyors recommend that electricity companies voluntarily change contracts to cheaper fixed-term contracts if the terms are unreasonable in relation to the consumer’s situation.

In the opinion of the surveyors, it would also be good to include a reasonable termination clause in fixed-term contracts. Last fall, most electric companies gave up separate termination conditions completely. It made it almost impossible to get out of the contract.

“All the measures indicated in the mandate are associated with quite significant legal problems. Therefore, in our opinion, the voluntary agreement of electricity companies and consumers on the content and terms of these high-priced fixed-term electricity sales contracts would be the most effective option to achieve the goal set in the parliament’s proposal”, Dahlberg and Karhu say in the ministry’s press release.

“ “The margins are thin.”

Energy industry not enthusiastic about suggestions. However, some of the companies have already settled the biggest unfairnesses so far. Also in some cases where “problematic claims” have been made in sales calls about electricity price trends, contracts have been terminated.

“All the cases have been based on the customers’ own contact”, the manager responsible for the electricity market Pekka Salomaa says.

At least Helen and Keravan Energia of the city of Helsinki have offered customers the opportunity to exchange an expensive contract for a new, more affordable contract, even though it resulted in a loss for the companies.

According to Salomaa, the fact that the companies in the industry would jointly agree on policies and, for example, price limits, would be impossible under competition law. He estimates that companies’ business opportunities for mediation are generally very limited.

“The situation is economically difficult for companies, when the company that sold the contract has itself committed to pay the price for the electricity. Margins are thin,” he says.

Surveyors suggest that the companies could make a new, cheaper fixed-term contract for customers, which would be longer than the original contract. However, according to Salomaa, it could be so little cheaper than the current contract that it wouldn’t really matter. So if the starting point is that the company would not make a loss with the new contract.

In the opinion of the energy industry, the state could instead use the income from the windfall tax collected from the electricity companies’ results this year to support those suffering from expensive contracts. The additional tax has been justified precisely by the compensation paid to consumers.

“The possibility of compensation is of course significantly better if there are only 60,000 such contracts and not the 300,000 estimated by Watt’s data room, which is an incorrect number in our opinion,” says Salomaa.

Consumers’ electricity bills have already been supported with several measures, such as VAT sales, tax deductions and direct support based on the final amount of the electricity bill.

Consumer representative has filed a lawsuit in the market court regarding the reasonableness of price increases in electricity sales contracts that are valid for the time being.

The Consumer Disputes Board also has a number of cases pending regarding the unreasonableness of the price conditions of open-ended and fixed-term electricity sales contracts.

The surveyors state that these solutions can have a wider impact on the fate of expensive fixed-term contracts as well.