Electricity contracts | Electricity is now sold with the most special tunings – this is how you choose the best deal for yourself

Over the course of two years, electricity companies have come up with completely new types of contracts in which the price of electricity can be protected without completely losing the advantage of cheap hours. HS reviewed the types of contracts currently being sold and their profitability for different customers.

From the electricity company new types of contracts have been hoped for, which would combine protection against high prices and, on the other hand, give the opportunity to benefit from fluctuations in the price of electricity.

A year ago, the supply of electricity contracts narrowed drastically, when the electricity market and especially the futures market, which prices future electricity, went haywire. But now there is a lot of choice again, and there are also completely new types of contracts.

HS went through the contract offer and assessed who the different contract types might be useful for. All contracts only concern the purchase of electrical energy. The customer of the electricity supplier can choose freely.

Electricity bill the other half consists of the electricity transmission fee, which is always paid to the grid company in the area. Therefore, it cannot be contested.

You should compare the prices of electricity contracts at the Energy Agency’s sahkonhinta.fi service. There are no quality differences in electricity (unless you want electricity produced with a certain production method), so you can probably choose the cheapest offer from the listing without worry.

On the other hand, the online services and mobile applications of electricity companies are different. A good application is important if you want to monitor and regulate your own electricity use as accurately as possible.

1. Traditional fixed-term

Temporary that is, a truly fixed-price contract became a curse word for many consumers, when contract prices shot up to incredible heights a year ago. It was due to the chaotic state of the electricity market.

However, contract prices fell sharply during the spring and summer, when the situation on the European electricity market calmed down. The contracts are not as cheap as before the crisis, when you could get electricity at a fixed price of 4–5 cents per kilowatt hour.

Now you can get electricity from many companies for just under nine cents. The listing of fixed-term contracts in the sahkonhinta.fi service also includes flexible fixed-term contracts, so you should be careful when choosing a product if you really want a fixed price.

A fixed-term contract gives peace of mind, especially to the electric heater. You don’t have to worry about the price of electricity even in the freezing cold of winter – only consumption.

2. Temporary + flexibility

Names vary: there is flexibility, duo and smart, but the idea of ​​the products is the same. Electricity has a fixed price and a small flexible part. The price of electricity can be a few cents cheaper or more expensive than the fixed price, depending on when the electricity is used.

The final price depends on whether you can schedule the use of electricity during the cheapest hours. The initial price in these contracts is usually a little more affordable than in a traditional fixed-term contract.

For example, someone who uses direct electric heating or heats with a heat pump will not necessarily be happy with the product, because at the time of the highest consumption, i.e. in winter, the heating is on constantly and a lot of expensive hours are inevitably accumulated.

Price offers for flexible contracts can be found on the sahkonhinta.fi service in the listing of fixed-term contracts.

3. Fixed monthly price

Especially fixed monthly packages are also available for apartment building residents, where the same amount is paid for electricity every month. The size of the package is selected according to the consumption estimate. If the consumption is small in any case and you want the electricity bill to always be the same, the contract can be convenient. It’s not the cheapest option.

4. Shorter hedges

In some electricity companies offer services where a stock exchange electricity customer can fix the price for a certain period of time, even if he would otherwise buy stock exchange electricity.

Fortum, for example, offers a service where the price can be protected one month at a time in advance. A monthly fee of 5.90 euros must be paid for the service. On the first Tuesday of every month, the users’ application receives an offer for the fixed price of the month, which they can take or not take. In July, the offer was 9.08 cents, in August 8.96 cents per kilowatt hour.

In July, the taxable average price of electricity on the electricity exchange was only 4.09 cents per kilowatt-hour, so the hedging price would have lost quickly. Even in August, hedging would not have paid off, even though in the middle of the month, the second unit of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant had a surprising failure, and the price of electricity was therefore high during the days at the end of the month. The monthly average price with tax has still remained at only 8.23 ​​cents.

However, with the guaranteed price, you can buy yourself peace of mind in the winter months, for example, if the electricity price fluctuations are terrible and in other seasons you want to take advantage of fluctuating prices.

5. Agreement valid for the time being

Very the most traditional type of contract is a contract valid for an indefinite period. The price is fixed there, but the electricity company can change it with a month’s notice. Some electricity companies have combined flexible elements even in contracts that are valid for the time being, meaning that the price can vary depending on the timing of consumption.

The contract that is valid for the time being is now available at the cheapest price of around 7.5 cents per kilowatt hour, which is quite an affordable price. Of course, it will rise if the market price of electricity starts to hurt more permanently as winter approaches. A contract valid for the time being is a good option if you don’t want to constantly monitor the fluctuation of the electricity price, but on the other hand you don’t want to commit to the price for a long time in advance. The consumer can terminate the contract with two weeks’ notice.

6. Exchange electricity

Exchange electricity paid hour by hour according to consumption, the Finnish regional price of the electricity exchange Nord pool. In the long run, exchange electricity will probably save you money compared to fixed-term contracts, especially if you can schedule electricity consumption for the cheapest hours.

The difference between night and day prices on the stock exchange is sometimes multiple, and the price of electricity also varies sharply between days, depending on, for example, the wind. However, the consumer bears the risk of unexpected price fluctuations, and electricity may be very expensive in, for example, calm freezing weather.

Exchange electricity is suitable for those who can use electricity at cheap hours. It usually means, for example, heating domestic water and charging an electric car at night. The wallet must also be able to withstand the risk of periodic inflation of electricity bills.

In contract offers, it is worth comparing the monthly price and the margin that is charged for electricity in addition to the stock exchange price. The features of the electricity company’s application also matter to the user of exchange electricity.

“ Think at your leisure, because there is no rush.

My own you can think about choosing an electricity contract quite calmly. There is no rush. Many utility companies send out new offers long before the old fixed-term contract expires, and rush to accept the offer fairly quickly.

Even if the contract expires, the customer is usually automatically transferred to the price that is valid until further notice. Therefore, the electricity supply does not stop, and the contract cannot change into a new fixed-term contract. The contract that is valid for the time being can be changed to any other contract with two weeks’ notice. So you can easily make a comparison.

It’s worth looking carefully at what you’re buying: how big is the fixed monthly payment, what is the margin in exchange electricity, and whether the price is possibly only valid for the offer period. Electricity is always the same electricity, so you can safely buy it from the company that made the cheapest offer.

If your own electricity consumption is low, on the other hand, you shouldn’t stress too much about electricity. The difference between different contracts can ultimately mean a very small difference in the electricity bill, measured in euros.