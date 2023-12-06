Strategic planning for the sector until 2028 predicts that the North region will have the greatest increase in demand for the interconnection of Roraima to the electrical system

Electricity consumption in the country is expected to grow 3.5% in 2024, indicates the Annual Energy Operation Planning 2024-2028, released this Wednesday (Dec 6, 2023). The projections were made by ONS (National Electrical Sector Operator) together with CCEE (Electricity Trading Chamber) and the EPE (Energy research company). Here’s the complete of the planning presentation (PDF – 441 kB).

From 2024 to 2028, the forecast is that the North region will have the greatest increase in demand in the SIN (National Interconnected System). This is due to new interconnections in the region with transmission lines, especially the line that will connect Roraima to the system, scheduled for 2025.

For 2023, the studies consider that the closing demand for the year should be an average of 75,791 MW (megawatts), according to data verified until November and the forecasts released for December this year. In 2024, the load on the SIN should reach 78,447 average MW. In 2028, it will reach 89,023 MW. The data considers distributed generation.

In the 2024-2028 cycle, load growth per subsystem should be:

North : 3.9%

North East : 3.7%

Southeast/Midwest : 2.9%

: 2.9% South: 3.5%

The institutions point out that confirmation of the scenarios depends on some factors, such as a stable macroeconomic scenario, giving greater confidence to agents and creating an environment conducive to economic and income growth; an additional boost to activity caused by investments in infrastructure; and the possibility that the approval of the tax reform will promote positive impacts on the economy’s productivity.