Electricity Consumers’ Union: Government’s proposal on electricity transmission tariffs leaves too much room for price increases

30.3. 14:25

Consumers’ Union calls for changes to the government’s proposal aimed at curbing rising electricity distribution prices.

According to the association, the proposal currently leaves too much room for an increase in consumer prices for electricity transmission and is therefore left to be a “pancake” for consumers and electricity users.

“The presentation is in the right direction, but far too cosmetic,” says the Secretary General of the Consumers’ Association. Juha Beurling-Pomoell in the bulletin.

Consumers’ Union calls for changes to the proposal in terms of deficit collection periods and annual increase ceilings. According to the proposal, electricity companies would be allowed to charge their customers the deficit in the form of electricity transmission charges retroactively for a longer period than at present.

In addition, the government’s proposal lowers the ceiling for one-off increases in electricity transmission prices from the current 15% to 8%.

“The annual increase ceiling for electricity transmission must be significantly lower than the current proposal,” says Beurling-Pomoell.

Parliament received a proposal at the beginning of the year electricity transmission reforms, and the matter is now before the committee.