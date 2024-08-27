Electricity | Comparing electricity contracts will soon be easier – bundled contracts in your own compartment

Electric|Nowadays, hybrid contracts are in the same category as fixed-price fixed-term contracts, which makes comparison difficult.

Energy Agency add hybrid contracts as their own group for comparing electricity contracts to the säkkonhintina.fi website this fall.

The change will possibly be announced in September–October, says the director of the Energy Agency Antti Paananen for HS. The finishing phase is now underway.

In the new version, hybrid contracts are compared to each other on the basis of base prices. The consumption effect is therefore not included in the comparison.

Currently, hybrid contracts are in the same category as other fixed-term contracts. This has caused a headache for many, because the price comparison between a fixed price and a consumption-based one is difficult.

The grouping of the site would change so that in the future the user first chooses between a fixed-term and an indefinite contract. After this, a pricing method is selected, where one of the options is a hybrid contract.

The problematic nature of the current site was also highlighted in the Kuluttajaliitto’s survey published on Tuesday.

Some of the respondents have found the price comparison more challenging than before, as many comparison websites offer hybrid contracts as the cheapest options instead of fixed-price fixed-term contracts.

Energy Agency intends to add information about the hybrid contract to its website during the fall.

“This is admittedly a rather complicated product for the average consumer to understand. That’s how that price is ultimately determined,” says Paananen, director of the Energy Agency.

“My gut feeling is that it’s not worth counting too much on the consumption effect,” says Paananen.

For example, the energy company Fortum reports a typical consumption effect of one centimeter in its direction.

Consumers’ Union the survey revealed that some customers find the marketing of hybrid contracts so unclear that they cannot get clarity from the electricity price formation charts.

Secretary General of the Federation Juha Beurling-Pomoell reminds in the announcement about the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, which already leads the discussion to what constitutes misleading marketing.

Consumer authorities have already been employed in at least one case related to hybrid contracts.

In the spring, the Väre company had not mentioned the existence of the consumption effect or the fixed monthly fee in the advertisement on its website. The ad was just one price component presentation so that the offer could have been mistaken for an ordinary fixed-price contract.

The exact price information was only revealed on another website.

This was misleading marketing, consumer advocate your line. Väre has told having fixed it marketing.

For the consumer correct and sufficient information must be given to make a purchase decision, and the company must not fail to provide information relevant to the purchase decision, opens the leading expert of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Agency Matias Kinnunen.

The existence of a consumption effect must not be left unreported.

In Kinnusen’s opinion, the hybrid contracts themselves are not misleading, but rather they are a useful addition to the range of electricity contracts, for example for someone who is able to schedule consumption and does not want the full market risk of exchange electricity.

According to Kinnusen’s understanding, there are currently no monitoring cases pending at KKV regarding hybrid contracts. However, the agency has received dozens of contacts over the past year. In general, KKV gets tens of thousands of contacts every year, so compared to that, the number is by no means huge.