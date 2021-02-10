At this rate, there will soon not be many people left in France to support the Hercules project. After the EDF unions, all wind up against the energy company’s overhaul plan, political leaders on the left and on the right, worried about a scheduled dismantling, the local communities are joining in the dance, with unusual virulence . Little known for the radical nature of its positions, the National Federation of Licensing Authorities and Regies (FNCCR) cracked a vitriolic press release at the end of January, to explain that “public electricity distribution services and their users should not not be held hostage to EDF’s financial strategy ”.

Before getting to the heart of the matter, let’s briefly recall what it is. As it stands, the Hercule project aims to split the incumbent operator into three watertight entities. EDF “blue”, 100% public, would combine nuclear and thermal (gas, coal, etc.). EDF “Azure”, also public, would hold the hydroelectric production (the dams). Finally, “green” EDF would essentially cover Enedis (electricity distribution) and renewable energies. It is this last pole which would be open to the private sector, up to 35% at first… And that is what motivates the frond of the FNCCR.

A delicate balance that could be endangered

In fact, since 1946 and the nationalization of the energy sector, it is the local communities that have owned all the electricity networks. Gathered as a union (the FNCCR), they work with Enedis, tenant of the network, within the framework of concessions renewed every thirty years. And they don’t hesitate to put their hands in their pockets when it comes to reclamation work. “In Nièvre, when Enedis puts 2 million euros on the table for network maintenance, we bring the additional 9 million,” details Guy Hourcabie, first deputy vice president of the FNCCR. Sometimes we have networks that are 65 years old, still in bare wire, that we have to bury to prevent branches from breaking the wires or from accidents. We can also carry out network extensions, to bring electricity to new businesses. “

It is this delicate balance that could be upset tomorrow, with the opening of Enedis’ capital to private shareholders. Today, the electricity network operates on the principle of “spatial equalization”, a barbaric name which simply means that all consumers are equal when it comes to their bill. Depending on whether he lives in the heart of Paris or in a remote village, the customer pays for his electricity at the same rate, even though the distribution costs are different. And tomorrow ? “Let’s imagine that an investment fund enters the capital of Enedis,” continues Guy Hourcabie. One can fear that they will not have at heart to defend the public service, and that it will privilege the investments which pay, to the detriment of the others. When you build a line to bring the current to a small house deep in the Morvan, it costs you a lot more than it earns you. But it is nevertheless in our DNA to defend this access of all to electricity. “

Another concern of the FNCCR, a surge in prices for users. Enedis, today, acts as a cash cow for its parent company, EDF, since it pays it an average of 600 million euros in dividends per year. Tomorrow, if private investors take a stake in Enedis, they could be tempted to put pressure on to release even more “cash”. “The attractiveness of EDF vert for financial investors would exert an increase in the tariff for network use (1), so as to allow Enedis to increase the level of dividends paid to its parent company, writes the FNCCR. Such a development would limit Enedis’ investment capacity and lead to an increase in the price of electricity, harming consumers. “