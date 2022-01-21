As we know, one of the proposals of the package “ Fit for 55 ”Is to say goodbye to the sale of combustion cars by 2035. An ambitious goal that must be adequately supported by adequate growth of the charging infrastructure . The European Union’s ambition to contain CO2 should therefore be accompanied by mandatory targets for recharging points and hydrogen stations , valid for all 27 EU member states. It is also a prerequisite that the regulation on infrastructure for alternative fuels (Afir) sets targets that are robust.

7 million charging stations by 2030

What will then be needed between now and 2030? Acea published on own site an infographic that shows how many charging points should be to ensure that the transition can actually be completed. According to this projection by 2030, when they are expected 34.4 million electric (Bev) e 13.7 million hybrids plug-ins (Phev), will be needed in Europe at least 7 million charging points. This is a much higher estimate than assumed by the European Union, which had stopped at 3.9 million recharging points. Looking at the infographic above, we can then see how the EU estimates are, in general, rather on the downside. For example, the average charging power for ultra-fast charging stations is 185 kW, instead of the Commission’s 104 kW. The average energy consumption of Ecvs (electric and rechargeable hybrid) is also 20 kWh / 100 km, while the Commission has assumed an average of 12 kWh / 100 km.