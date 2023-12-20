Electricity bills, transition to the free market extended to 1 July 2024: here's what changes

The definitive transition to the free electricity market has been postponed to July 1, 2024. Three months longer than the April 2024 deadline expected so far for those still adhering to the protected market.

This was announced by the president of the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment (Arera), Stefano Besseghini, after the approval of the provision. “It's a decision we made yesterday, a few hours ago I signed the resolution,” he declared on Tg3.

The resolution, reports a note from Arera, “has set the date of activation of the Gradual Protection Service (Stg) as 1 July 2024 (compared to the expected 1 April), the service to which non-vulnerable domestic electricity customers will be assigned who will not yet have chosen the free market at the time of the 'end of protection'”. In recent weeks, the authority had already approved the postponement of the auctions from 11 December to 10 January for the choice of operators who will carry out the service.

According to Arera, the extension was necessary to ensure customers have sufficient time to be informed and to carry out preparatory activities for the operation of the Gradual Protection Service, in which the price will be partly established by Arera. The regime will last a maximum of three years, as confirmed by Arera.

Consumer associations welcomed the news. “Now, however”, underlined the head of the energy sector of the National Consumers Union, Marco Vignola, “we need a political decision that postpones the end of the protected market for both electricity and gas, without and without buts. The Istat data, according to which those who were to switch to the free electricity market today would pay on average 56.7% compared to the protected market, 44.33 euro cents per Kw/h against 28.29 cents, is one unprecedented severity,” Vignola told Corriere della Sera.