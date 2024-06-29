Electricity bills, the secret to saving 113 euros after the stop on the protected market

The recent failure of the League to extend the duration of the contract by six months protected electricity market marks a turning point. From July 1st, most users will be permanently moved to free marketwith the exception of “vulnerable” userswhich will continue to benefit from the tariffs regulated by ARERA, expected to increase by 12% in the next quarter.

Currently, out of approximately 30.2 million households, 22.7 million are already in free market. This leaves 7.5 million users under the Greater protectionof which 3.8 million belong to vulnerable consumers who will maintain this form of protection. The other 3.7 million users, not having chosen a supplier in the free market, will be automatically transferred to Gradual Protection Service for three years.

This new regime provides partially fixed tariffs from ARERA and by the operator who acquired the package of customers, resulting in a annual savings of approximately 113 euros.

Here are the answers to the most common doubts in this transition phase:

Who are the vulnerable?

From July, consumers will be classified as vulnerable or not vulnerable. Vulnerables include:

People over 75;

Consumers in disadvantaged economic conditions;

Individuals with serious health conditions who require medical devices powered by electricity;

People with disabilities according to article 3 of law 104/92;

Residents in emergency facilities or on smaller, non-interconnected islands.

The vulnerable person must also be the holder of the supply.

What happens to the vulnerable in Maggior Tutela?

There will be no changes; will continue to receive energy from the same economic conditions regulated by ARERA.

What should the vulnerable do on the free market?

They can choose to remain on the free market or switch to Protection of vulnerability by sending a self-declaration to the operator.

Can a vulnerable person always return to guardianship?

Yes, there are no deadlines for vulnerable people wishing to return to protection.

What happens to non-vulnerable people still in protection on June 30?

They will be transferred to the regime of Gradual Protectionswhich lasts until March 2027. This regime has proven to be the most economical due to competitive auctions between operators, allowing a saving of around 130 euros per year.

What options do the non-vulnerable have on the free market?

They should look for a new supplier on the Offer Portal of ARERA. However, they can still return to Guardianship before June 30th and then move on to Gradual Guardianship.

What if there is a vulnerable person in the family but he/she is not the holder of the supply?

It is possible to make a transfer in the name of the vulnerable person and then request the transfer to Vulnerability Protection. On the platforms of free marketthe transfer could have a cost, which varies according to the contract.