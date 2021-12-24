If the biggest water crisis in the last 90 years raised the energy tariff this year, in 2022 the bill could become even more expensive. It’s what shows a research done by TR Soluções, a technology company specializing in energy tariffs.

According to the survey, “consumers across the country should observe an average high of 13% on electricity bills.” The water crisis makes it difficult to generate energy from hydroelectric plants, which produce 63.2% of the capacity of the National Interconnected System (SIN), which supplies the South, Southeast, Midwest, Northeast and part of the North region.

To meet the demand, the federal government activated thermoelectric plants, whose energy production is more expensive than hydroelectric plants. In the Provisional Measure (MP) for the privatization of Eletrobras, in turn, a “tortoise” was included (an unrelated rule included during the course of any legislative project) that requires the contracting of 8 GW in natural gas thermoelectric plants. permanent way. The Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) estimates that the construction of this infrastructure will generate an additional cost of R$ 50 billion to consumers in 20 years.

Another MP, issued by the government on December 13 this year, provides for a loan to energy distributors to fund emergency measures to guarantee energy supply in 2022. The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) announced earlier this month that the value total loans were R$14.8 billion.

TR Soluções’ research points out that this amount “may reduce the average variation of expected tariffs for the next year by around 10 percentage points”, but that this should increase the consumer’s electricity bill.

“The scenario becomes even more worrying if one considers the fact that, without a new round of loans to distributors, four among the 19 concessionaires consulted monthly by the IBGE for the definition of the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) may have a repositioning tariff above 30%, which is quite worrying for the economic recovery and inflation control”, indicates the study, which mentions a “roller coaster in the electricity sector, with negative records in practically every month of operation”.

Currently, the tariff flag in force is “water scarcity”, the most expensive, announced in August and which adds R$14.20 to bills for every 100 kW/h consumed.

