Green light from the Council of Ministers to the new regulatory provision on the protected market in the electricity supply sector, with repercussions on electricity bills. The decision, according to what Palazzo Chigi communicates, is in line with the commitments undertaken as part of the third installment of the Pnrr, and was necessary to guarantee a gradual and informed transition to the free market.

Around 4.5 million ‘vulnerable’ families will continue to benefit from electricity supplies at controlled prices also following market liberalization.

For the other families, currently in the protected market and corresponding to approximately 4.5 million users, measures are introduced to ensure maximum information and the best conditions in the transition to the free electricity market, which already concerns approximately 21 million families .

The provisions contained in the decree aim to regulate the gradual transition to the free market of the 9 million domestic users who still benefit from the protected market, while strengthening the tools aimed at preventing unjustified price increases and possible alterations in the conditions of electricity supply.

As regards the bills of non-vulnerable families, Palazzo Chigi announces, the economic operators who will take over the supply will be identified by 10 January 2024. Users affected by the transition to the free market will be the recipients of a specific information campaign, as well as the main beneficiaries of constant monitoring of operators’ activities and price trends defined by Arera in collaboration with the Ministry of the Environment and Safety energy and with the involvement of the most representative consumer associations.

Furthermore, simplifications are introduced regarding the transfer of bank direct debit for the payment of billswhich is expected to be issued every two months, without prejudice to the user’s freedom to choose a supplier other than the one assigned following the competitive procedures and a different payment method.

In compliance with the commitments undertaken with the Pnrr and in coherence with the European sector regulations, the methods for supplying electricity to the weakest social groups (vulnerable users) are defined, providing for an obligation to supply the operator economic identified following a public tender procedure regulated by Arera. For these users, the maintenance of controlled prices is guaranteed even after the definitive cessation of the protected market regime, as explained by the Presidency of the Council.