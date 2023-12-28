The price of electricity is falling again. This was communicated by Arera, the Energy Authority, which announced that for the typical family under protection, the electricity bill will decrease by 10.8% in the first quarter of 2024.

«Towards the end of the year, tensions in the Middle East interrupted the downward trend in the prices of energy raw materials, including oil and natural gas. The demand for gas remains limited and the level of European storage remains just under 90% of available capacity – the Authority said in a statement -. Furthermore, the contraction in gas consumption, especially in the thermoelectric sector, mainly due to the resumption of generation from the French nuclear park and the contribution of production from renewable sources, has favored the fall in the price of electricity (PUN) in the current quarter which , according to estimates, in the first quarter of 2024 it is expected to reach values ​​around 114 €/MWh”.

Consumer associations speak of “good news”. For the National Consumers Union “the decline demonstrates how the protected market, thanks to the role of Arera and Single Buyer, manages to play an important role in reducing prices or, in other periods, in containing increases”.

How much is the saving?

According to the Authority, in terms of final effects, the expenditure for the typical family in the rolling year (between 1 April 2023 and 31 March 2024) will be around 684 euros, i.e. -50% compared to the 12 equivalent months of the previous year (1 April 2022 – 31 March 2023).

According to the study by the National Consumers Union, if -10.8% for a typical family in protection means spending 82 euros less on an annual basis, 82.35 to be precise, the total expenditure in 2024 (not, therefore, according the sliding year, but from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024, in the hypothesis of constant prices) still remains high and reaches 681 euros, which added to the 1467 of gas, determine an overall blow of 2148 euros.

If the price of electricity drops by 10.8% compared to the current one and by 52.5% compared to January 2023, compared to pre-crisis times, i.e. in comparison with January 2021, the increase is still astronomical: +25.8 %. Compared to the overall expenditure in 2020, equal to 485 euros, you will now pay 196 euros more, +40.5% per cent.

Assoutenti also calculates a saving of 82.5 euros per year per family but compared to 2021 it reports higher rates of 25.7%. In 2020 this will reach a +28.3%.

The unknowns

«The reduction in electricity tariffs is undoubtedly good news for Italian consumers, but the energy sector still has heavy uncertainties linked to the end of the protected market». Codacons states this when commenting on the tariff update decided today by Arera. «The drop in electricity prices will lead to savings of around 82.5 on an annual basis per family, but starting from July Italians could face a heavy blow linked to the end of the protected electricity market – explains Codacons – Furthermore, from 1 January 2024, tariffs will continue to be significantly higher than in the pre-crisis period, to the point that the average expenditure will be higher by +151 euros on an annual basis per household compared to the first quarter of 2020″. «We continue to reiterate the need to extend the protected market for both gas and electricity, and this is because prices on international markets are still excessively volatile – states the president Carlo Rienzi – The risk is that of a new surge in tariffs during 2024 by taking advantage of the chaos that will arise with the forced transition to the free market”.

Similar request also from the UNC: «The Government still has time to include in the Milleproroghe decree the extension of the protected market for the whole of next year, or at least to equate the deadline to 1 July 2024, given that the distance of 6 months between the end of electricity and gas, expected in just 13 days, is absurd and only creates confusion. There is still no information campaign to explain to consumers that it is not true that they will remain without electricity and gas if they do not choose a new supplier, as some dishonest operators make them believe, and the problem of the vulnerable who will not be protected if they live in a condominium with central heating system. Finally, it is urgent to renew the Draghi Government's last remaining discounts, those on gas, i.e. the elimination of general charges and VAT at 5%, otherwise there will be serious trouble for Italians” states Marco Vignola, head of the energy sector of the National Consumers Union ».