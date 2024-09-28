As established and communicated today by Arera, from 1 October 2024 the reference price of electricity for the Greater Protection Service will increase by 8.8%. The tariffs on the protected one, despite the increases, still remain more convenient than the free one which, at the moment, does not offer more advantageous offers.

«Let it be clear, however, that prices for the vulnerable, despite today’s increase, remain still more convenient than those on the free market – states Marco Vignola, vice president of the National Consumers Union -. At this moment in Rome, out of 1039 offers registered on the Arera Portal with variable prices and ranges, none are cheaper than protection for the typical customer who consumes 2,000 kWh per year and the most convenient on the free market costs over 67 euros more per year; no advantage even in the case of a fixed or single-hour price. Even in Milan, out of 1049 offers with variable prices and ranges, none costs less than protection! A demonstration of the failure of the free market.”

According to the study by the National Consumers Union, for the new typical customer who consumes 2,000 kWh per year and has a committed power of 3 kW, +8.8% means spending 43 euros more on an annual basis. Total spending over the next twelve months (not, therefore, according to the rolling year, but from 1 October 2024 to 30 September 2025, in the hypothesis of constant prices), thus rises, for the vulnerable, from 486 euros to 529 euros, which added to the 1244 euros of the typical user who consumes 1100 cubic meters of gas, determine a total expense of 1773 euros.

If the price of electricity rises today by 8.8%, in comparison with the pre-crisis times of the fourth quarter of 2020 the price is now 29.3% higher, compared to the peak of October-December 2022 it is 60% lower .6%, while compared to October 2023, based on the new historical series reconstructed according to the new typical customer, it is now 10.7 percent lower. However, a comparison cannot be made with the old annual expenditure, as that of the rolling year is no longer valid for the past.

As we had predicted in recent weeks, the gas hoarding race has led to an increase in energy prices on the markets which has impacted the final tariffs charged to Italian consumers. This was stated by Codacons, commenting on the +8.8% increase in electricity bills decided today by Arera for vulnerable users.

These are substantial increases which, however, keep electricity tariffs below the levels recorded in previous years – explains Codacons – With the current prices set by Arera, vulnerable customers pay 6.4% less than the tariffs on the protected market in force in the last quarter of 2023, and in comparison with the same period of 2022, when the price of electricity was 66.01 euro cents, bills are down by as much as 60%.