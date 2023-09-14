Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/13/2023 – 21:06

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) is preparing a technical study on energy tariffs in the country to be presented to the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) and the National Congress. The study will contain proposals that could help reduce tariff distortions and make electricity bills more “equitable” across the country, said the agency’s director Ricardo Tili.

In the midst of a scenario of high energy tariff values, especially in the North/Northeast, where values ​​can be double that observed in the South/Southeast, the agency’s directors decided to work on a proposal with what Aneel understands to be “the best for the sector”. “The idea is to stop having the attitude of just calculating (the tariff) and thinking about what we can do to change”, said Tili, after commenting on the “stones” that the agency takes each time it calculates tariff adjustments.

On Tuesday, the 13th, Aneel opened a public consultation to discuss a tariff review with an average adjustment of 44% in Amapá.

Tili justified that Aneel just follows the rules and makes the calculations. “Whoever has a vote makes public policy, I didn’t have a vote, but I can propose, explain, suggest,” she said.

The study is conducted by Aneel’s technical area and must still be forwarded to other directors to receive suggestions. Tili said that the intention is to present the study in time to contribute to the discussion of the General Energy Law, as the bill under development in the MME with new rules has been called and with which minister Alexandre Silveira promises to attack subsidies in tariffs power.

Among the suggestions is the review of the law that expected to equalize the charge for the Energy Development Account (CDE) by 2030. Silveira has already signaled his intention to change the CDE, but with the aim of transferring part of the public policies currently supported by the fund to the General Budget of the Union. For Tili, among the policies that could be passed on would be the social tariff. “We understand that this would be a public policy of assistance from the State to the consumer and, in my view, this should be paid with a cash instrument from the Union and not from the electricity consumer”, he said.