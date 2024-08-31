Aneel will activate level 2 of the band for next month due to the worsening drought; the red flag has not been activated since August 2021

THE Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) informed this Friday (June 30, 2024) that the electricity tariff flag will be red level 2 in SeptemberThis means that there will be an additional charge on your electricity bill.

THE extra value will be R$ 7.87 for every 100 KWh (kilowatt-hours) consumed. In addition to the consumer’s pocket, the measure should impact the inflation rate next month.

The last time the electricity bill had a red flag was 3 years ago, in August 2021, when level 2 was in effect. Between September 2021 and April 2022, there was temporarily an even higher level flag, that of water scarcity (also called the black flag), which was extinguished.

The energy flag was green in August. In July, it had been at the yellow level. Before that, the level without additional charges had been in effect for 26 months, from April 2022 to June 2024, due to the favorable energy generation conditions in the country, with good levels of hydroelectric power.

Now the situation has changed. According to Aneel, the conditions for energy generation are less favorable due to the worsening of the dry season. The red flag was raised for September due to the forecast of below-average rainfall until the end of the year (around 50%) and the expectation of growth in energy consumption in the same period.

“This scenario of scarce rainfall, combined with winter temperatures above the historical average for the period, means that thermoelectric plants, which have more expensive energy than hydroelectric plants, will start to operate more”Aneel reported in a statement.

According to the regulatory agency, the factors that triggered the red flag were:

the GSF (hydrological risk);

the increase in the PDL (Difference Settlement Price), since there is currently no dispatch of thermoelectric plants outside the order of merit.

As shown by the Poder360since February the ONS (National Electric System Operator) had been warning about the projection of low flow of the plants for the dry season this year. This month, he suggested to the government measures to ensure supply electricity at peak demand times (such as late afternoon), such as the expansion of thermal generation. The greatest concern is with the months of October and November, which are the end of the dry season.

Currently, 4 of the country’s main hydroelectric plants with reservoirs are at levels around 20%. At the Furnas plant, one of the largest in the country, the level is at 51%. In the Southeast/Central-West subsystem, where 70% of the main reservoirs of the electrical system are located, the average is 56%.

Each flag is activated according to the energy scenario, which varies from favorable (green) to unfavorable (red level 2), when the extra charge is higher. Here are the additional values ​​at each level:

According to Aneel, with the activation of the red flag, vigilance regarding the responsible use of electricity must be essential.

“The guidance is to use energy consciously and avoid waste that harms the environment and affects the sustainability of the electricity sector as a whole. Saving energy is essential for the preservation of natural resources,” he stated.