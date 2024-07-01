Extra fee will be R$1.88 for every 100 KWh consumed; Aneel activated yellow flag after more than 2 years of green level

It starts to be valid this Monday (1st July 2024) yellow flag in electricity tariffs. The level, which will be in force throughout the month of July, will result in an additional charge on the electricity bill. O extra value will be R$ 1.88 for every 100 KWh (kilowatt-hours) consumed. In addition to the consumer’s pocket, the measure should impact the inflation rate this month.

The new flag was announced by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) on Friday (June 28). The decision put an end to a cycle of more than 2 years of validity of the green flag. The level without additional charges was in effect for 26 months, from April 2022 to June 2024, due to the favorable conditions for energy generation in the country.

Now, the situation has changed. According to Aneel, conditions for energy generation are less favorable. The yellow flag was raised due to the forecast of below-average rainfall until the end of the year (by around 50%) and the expectation of growth in energy consumption in the same period.

“This scenario of lack of rain, added to the winter with temperatures higher than the historical average for the period, means that thermoelectric plants, with more expensive energy than hydroelectric plants, start to operate more”Aneel informed in a statement.

According to the regulatory agency, the factors that triggered the yellow flag were:

the GSF (hydrological risk) and

the increase in the PDL (Difference Settlement Price), since there is currently no dispatch of thermoelectric plants outside the order of merit.

As shown by the Power360 in February, the ONS (National Electric System Operator) had already been warning about the projection of low flow from plants for the dry period this year.

UNDERSTAND THE FLAGS

Each flag is activated according to the energy scenario, which varies from favorable (green) to unfavorable (red level 2), when the extra charge is greater. The new additional values ​​were approved in March 2024 by Aneel. There was a drop in all collection levels.

The yellow flag had the biggest reduction, with the additional value falling from R$2.99 ​​to R$1.88 for every 100 kWh consumed. In the case of red level 1, the drop will be 31.3%. The value of red level 2 should be reduced by 19.6%.

CONSCIOUS USE

According to Aneel, with the activation of the yellow flag, consumer vigilance regarding the responsible use of electricity must be fundamental.

“The orientation is to use energy consciously and avoid waste that harms the environment and affects the sustainability of the electricity sector as a whole. Energy saving is essential for the preservation of natural resources”, he stated.