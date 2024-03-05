Aneel reduced the extra amounts charged to consumers per kilowatt by up to 36.9%; rules for defining color also change

Electricity bill tariff flags will cost up to 36.9% less in 2024. The board of Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) approved this Tuesday (March 5, 2024) the extra values ​​and the rules for activating the yellow and red flags (levels 1 and 2). The price paid by consumers will fall at all levels, as anticipated O Power360.

The yellow flag had a greater reduction, with the additional value falling from the current R$2.99 ​​to R$1.88 for every 100 KWh (kilowatt-hour) consumed, a reduction of 36.9%. In the case of red level 1, the drop will be 31.3%. The value of red 2 must be reduced by 19.6%.

The new values ​​are valid from April 1, 2024. The green price will continue without additional charges. Each flag is activated according to the energy generation scenario, which varies from favorable (green) to unfavorable (red, level 2).

The values ​​of the flags for 2024 were debated in a public consultation, started in August 2023. After receiving 49 contributions, the technical area maintained the initially proposed prices for consideration by the agency's board of directors.

The reduction comes at a time of attention in the electricity sector. Projections of ONS (National Electric System Operator) indicate that, in the worst case scenario, hydroelectric plant levels can reach up to 36% of capacity by July. The volume in the Southeast/Central-West subsystem, which accounts for 70% of the country's reservoirs, closed February at around 60%, but the river inflow is at the lowest level since 2014.

The volume of reservoirs was the main indicator considered to define the monthly flags. Since April 2022 the green flag is in force, which was valid throughout 2023 due to favorable generation conditions. For 2024, this scenario is unlikely to continue and there is a chance that consumers will face this extra cost.

To reduce the values, Aneel considered the reduction in costs in contracts under the management of the distributors and the lower cost of purchasing fuels this year, such as diesel and natural gas, necessary for the generation of thermoelectric plants.

RULES FOR ACTION

The methodology used to activate the flags will also change. In addition to the heavy weight of hydroelectric plants, the activation of thermal plants outside the order of merit will be considered by the CMSE (Electricity Sector Monitoring Committee).

This will be done according to the dispatch level, following the following percentages:

green: with up to 32% of the thermal park activated;

Yellow: with 53% of the thermal park activated;

red 1: with 66% of the thermal park activated;

red 2: with 77% of the thermal park activated.

In the public consultation phase, the Abradee (Brazilian Association of Electricity Distributors) requested the creation of a new flag, that of water scarcity (black). The mechanism was applied extraordinarily during the 2021 water crisis.

The entity argued that this flag should have a fixed forecast for greater predictability in the case of extreme events. Aneel did not respond to the request at this time, but decided to carry out studies to analyze the topic in the future.