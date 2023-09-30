Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/30/2023 – 18:16

The tariff flag for the month of October will remain green, which means that there will be no extra charges on Brazilian consumers’ electricity bills. According to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), cheaper energy reflects the improvement in hydroelectric reservoir levels.

The favorable conditions for hydroelectric generation, which has a lower cost than other energy sources, have maintained the green signal since April 2022.

With the data collected so far, Aneel’s expectation is that the tariff will not undergo any increase until the end of the year.

The green flag is valid for all consumers in the National Interconnected System (SIN), a network of electrical energy transmission lines that connects plants to consumers.

