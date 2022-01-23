A survey carried out by Ipec for the iCS (Instituto Clima e Sociedade) shows that 22% of Brazilians, faced with the rise in energy and water tariffs, are exchanging the payment of the electricity bill for the purchase of basic foods, such as rice and beans.

The survey was carried out between November 11 and 17, 2021, and the institute interviewed 2,002 people aged 16 and over in all regions of the country.

+ Reservoir level improves, but still does not relieve electricity bills

According to Folha de S.Paulo, the study reveals that the increase in energy compromised, on average, half the budget of a quarter of low-income Brazilians (up to five minimum wages – today, R$6,060).

Energy has eroded at least 25% of the salaries of half of the Brazilian population. It is estimated that four out of ten Brazilians have reduced expenses by not buying clothes, shoes and appliances to pay for electricity. The low-income population is the one that most felt the impact.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

