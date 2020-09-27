A.At the beginning there is always sun and wind and the electricity generated from them. If it could be produced anywhere in the world as needed and stored in any small space, the rest of this story would not need it. Because nothing is as efficient as an electric drive. Even if, in our experience, charging alone costs around ten percent of the electricity consumed and heat for the interior has to be generated electrically, we consider 70 percent efficiency from wind turbine to wheel to be feasible. Neither internal combustion engines nor fuel cells achieve such values.

But even those who enthusiastically press the accelerator pedal of an electric sports car to the ground or enjoy the soundless gliding of a small electric car in the city can start pondering: Does it make sense to drive around 650 kilos of battery in a long-distance car? How much effort would you have to put into an infrastructure so that all trucks in a crowded rest area can fill up with electricity at the same time? And how is a battery-electric flight across the Atlantic supposed to work if the battery weight were higher than the payload?