Electricity | Are you paying too much for electricity? Such contracts are now available

With HS’s calculator, you can compare your own electricity contract with the alternatives on the market.

Electricity contracts prices have dropped further during the summer months. However, the drop compared to the spring price level is moderate.

In fixed-term contracts, the price of electricity now varies from less than 9 cents to more than 13 cents per kilowatt hour, it turns out From the service maintained by the Energy Agency. Contracts are typically one or two years long.

In the cheapest fixed-price contract, electricity costs 8.8 cents per kilowatt hour, including taxes. The two-year contract is with Lumme Energia. The Energy Agency’s service lists slightly cheaper fixed-term contracts, but in them the final bill is affected by the price of electricity on the exchange and the timing of electricity consumption in addition to the fixed base price.

The energy crisis The prices of open-ended contracts, which almost disappeared from the market during the period, have also decreased. In these contract types, the electricity company can change the price with a month’s notice. The cheapest contract valid for the time being is offered by North Karelia electricity, 8.79 cents per kilowatt hour. The price of the contract is reviewed four times a year.

Helen has an even cheaper contract offer, but the price is based on the average price of electricity on the stock market, which is checked monthly.

Exchange electricity the price has been significantly cheaper than other contract types in the summer. For example, in July, the average price on the electricity exchange Nordpool has been about four cents per kilowatt hour. In the entire beginning of the year, from January to July, the average daily price of stock exchange electricity has been around 6.8 cents per kilowatt hour. On top of this, the companies collect a small marginal price for electricity from consumers in exchange electricity contracts, which is typically around 0.4–0.5 cents per kilowatt hour.

In exchange electricity contracts, the consumer can influence the price by scheduling consumption outside of price peaks. Especially in winter, when the total consumption of electricity increases, the timing can have a significant effect on the bill.

With the calculator below HS, you can compare your own contract with the available options. Of the fixed-term and open-ended contracts, the cheapest contract of the Energy Agency’s service has been selected for the counter, where the price of electricity on the exchange does not directly affect the kWh price of the contract.