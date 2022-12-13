The Antitrust forces the electricity and gas giants to suspend the application of price increases to consumers: Enel, Eni, Hera, A2A, Edison, Acea and Engie are accused

The Competition and Market Authority, theAntitrusthe started seven investigations and decided to adopt as many precautionary measures towards the main companies supplying electricity and natural gas on the free marketrepresenting approx 80% of the market.

The investigations have been started due to the proposals to change the price of electricity and natural gas supply and the subsequent proposals to renew the contractual conditions, in contrast with the art. 3 of the Decree Law of 9 August 2022 n. 115 (so-called Aid bis), converted into Law no. 142 of 21 September 2022.

The law suspends from 10 August to 30 April 2023, the effectiveness both of the contractual clauses that allow the sales companies to change the supply price and of the relative notice communications, unless the price changes have already been finalized before the entry into force of the decree itself.

These interventions are in addition to the four preliminary proceedings and the same number of precautionary measures adopted against the companies Iren, Dolomiti, E.On and Iberdrola and they follow an extensive pre-investigation activity carried out against 25 companies, from which it emerged that around half of the operators concerned complied with the law by avoiding changes to the economic conditions after 10 August 2022, i.e. by revoking the illegally applied increases.

He comes at seven companies contested the non-suspension of the communications of the proposal to unilaterally change the economic conditionssent before 10 August 2022 and, thereafter, the proposals for updating or renewing the supply pricesof a pejorative nature, justified on the basis of the expiry of the fixed-price offers.

To Acea the effectiveness of the communications of unilateral modification of the supply price is also disputed because they were sent before the entry into force of the Aid Decree bis (August 10, 2022) and not “completed” before the same date.

Based on the data provided by the companies themselves, it appears that 7,546,963 consumers, condominiums and micro-enterprises are affected by communications of changes in economic conditions, of which approximately 2,667,127 would have already suffered an unjustified price increase.

Businesses will have to suspend the application of the new economic conditions, maintaining or restoring the prices charged before 10 August 2022 and, moreover, they will have to communicate to the Authority the measures they will adopt in this regard. Within seven days, companies will be able to defend themselves and the Authority will be able to confirm or not the precautionary measures.

