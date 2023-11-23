Electricity and gas prices: Why the end of price caps is not a drama

NAfter the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling on the debt brake, it’s not just companies that are worried about whether they will still receive the subsidies promised by the government. There is also great uncertainty among consumers about what consequences the budget crisis will have for them. When Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) expressed his displeasure about the current situation at the beginning of the week, he increased these concerns: If the CDU/CSU also sued the Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF), this could lead to higher gas and electricity prices for citizens Habeck warned. And he teased: Citizens could then send letters of thanks to the Union.

It is now becoming apparent that the traffic light coalition will not allow the WSF to continue running even without another lawsuit from the Union. It is too obvious that it has also violated the principles of proper financial management for this shadow budget – from which the price caps for gas and electricity are essentially paid for. The crisis fund is to be dissolved at the end of the year. But that’s not necessarily bad news for consumers.

Gas prices fell even more than electricity prices

“I think the possible expiry of the price caps for gas and electricity is entirely tolerable,” says Lion Hirth, energy economist at the Berlin Hertie School. In many places today, new contracts for electricity are available for less than 30 cents per kilowatt hour, “far less than the electricity price brake level of 40 cents. With gas, the difference is even greater.” This is not a new development, emphasizes Hirth. There were also favorable new contracts earlier in the year. Consumers could change providers online with just a few clicks. In his view, it is no longer necessary for the state to reduce prices.

According to the comparison portal Verivox, the average electricity price for new customers is currently around 29 cents per kilowatt hour, which already includes the basic price. This value refers to a household with an annual electricity consumption of 4,000 kilowatt hours, writes the portal, and the tariffs have a price guarantee of at least 12 months. The current electricity price level corresponds to that in October 2021. However, there have also been cheaper times: at the beginning of 2021, a kilowatt hour of electricity cost on average less than 24 cents.







Gas prices have recently fallen even more sharply than electricity prices. A kilowatt hour currently costs an average of 8 cents for new customers. For comparison: At the height of the energy crisis a little over a year ago it was around 40 cents. The current level is still twice as high as at the beginning of 2021, when Germany covered half of its gas needs cheaply from Russia. But it is well below the 12 cents at which the state subsidizes 80 p