WDespite falling wholesale prices, millions of households across Germany can look forward to falling electricity and gas prices in the coming year. This is shown by an analysis by the comparison portal Verivox, which is available to the newspapers of the Funke media group (Friday). Around half of local suppliers pass on lower wholesale prices to their customers. The decline in electricity prices is an average of 13 percent and in gas prices it is around 15 percent.

Electricity price reductions: 16 million households could benefit

At the turn of the year, 418 electricity price reductions were announced. 16 million households live in the affected basic supply areas. At the same time, 54 electricity price increases of around five percent were announced. Around two million households live in the affected areas. Despite the upcoming price reductions, the basic supply is still comparatively expensive: around 45 percent of the tariffs still have a labor price of over 40 cents per kilowatt hour – and are therefore above the current energy price cap.

Gas prices remain high

For natural gas, 382 price cuts were announced for next January. 19 million households live in the basic supply areas affected by subsidence. At the same time, there are 39 gas price increases of an average of twelve percent. Around 1.8 million households live in these areas.

Prices for gas are also still high: the gas price brake takes effect from a kilowatt hour price of twelve cents, and around 64 percent of the standard tariffs of local gas suppliers are still above this value.

For the analysis, Verivox evaluated the available published gas and electricity prices for existing customers of around 700 local basic gas suppliers and around 800 local basic electricity suppliers in Germany.