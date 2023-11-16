The regulation on gas and electricity price brakes expires at the end of the year, but will now be extended until the end of March. The EU Commission had to approve the extension beforehand.

The energy price brakes were introduced in March of this year and were granted retroactively for January and February. Image: dpa

DThe state caps on gas and electricity prices will remain in place beyond the turn of the year. The Bundestag decided late on Thursday evening to extend the regulation, which expires at the end of the year, until March 31, 2024.

However, the MPs rejected the originally planned extension until the end of April. The signals from the EU Commission, which must approve the project, only allow an extension until the end of March, according to the Bundestag’s Energy Committee.

The price caps for electricity and gas were introduced in March of this year and were granted retroactively for January and February. This should protect consumers in Germany from being financially overwhelmed by skyrocketing energy prices as a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine. The prices are capped for a large part of the consumption of private households – for electricity at 40 cents and for gas at 12 cents per kilowatt hour.