Since the outbreak of the conflict in Israel «gas prices on international markets have risen by +34%, going from 38 euros per megawatt hour on 6 October to 51 euros last Friday», an increase which, «if transferred to the item “material supply first energy” in the next electricity and gas bills, would determine an additional expense of +355 euros on an annual basis per family on the protected market”.

Codacons states this in a note, applauding the extension of the protected market that the CDM will launch tomorrow, even if it does not consider it sufficient to save families “from the next inevitable increases in electricity and gas bills”.

With the new war front, explains the association, the average gas bill could rise by 210 euros, reaching 1,537 euros per year per unit, while that of electricity would increase, in the hypothesis of constant prices, by 145 euros, reaching at 909 euros per year, with a total expense for energy supplies of 2,446 euros and an overall increase of +17% compared to the tariffs currently in force.

Not only. As a consequence of the situation in Israel and the tensions regarding energy prices, on the free market supplier companies could soon change the contractual conditions also for fixed price offers, communicating sudden tariff increases to their customers. For variable price offers, however, the economic conditions are already linked to market trends, so price increases will be inevitable. «To all this is added the risk of new surges also for fuel prices – observes the president Furio Truzzi – In recent days prices at the pump have shown a downward trend, but the sudden rise in oil prices in the last few hours as an effect direct result of the war in Israel could soon be passed on to the distributors: let us remember that every euro cent increase in the prices per liter of petrol and diesel corresponds to an increase in spending of 0.5 euros per full tank, almost 40 million euros more per month for families only for the costs of refueling in the hypothesis of two full tanks per month per car, and without taking into account the repercussions on the price lists of the transported products”. «Europe must intervene to avoid the escalation of energy prices and block any speculation on the markets in the bud – continues Truzzi – The storage facilities are full and the gas is already purchased at sales prices well below the records recorded in the past, therefore any sudden increase in tariffs would be incomprehensible: Arera must therefore monitor with the utmost attention to avoid speculative phenomena to the detriment of consumers. A surge in gas prices in the winter months would set Italy back two years, with enormous repercussions for families and businesses, skyrocketing inflation and billions in damage to our economy.”

Consumer goods

And increases in raw material costs will also have an impact on basic necessities. Anna Rea, National Adoc President, weighs the recent Istat data: small signs, “absolutely insufficient and not compensated by the inflation which weighs especially on the most vulnerable families” she underlines citing the data on consumer prices which record an inflation rate of +5 .3% year-on-year in September and +8.1% on the shopping cart. «A complicated scenario for consumers, regardless of the anti-inflation quarter which we hope will be able to involve large and small points of sale and that it will be possible to find products in the basket that are truly significant to consumer needs and with truly controlled prices, starting with fresh products. In any case – stated the President of Adoc – we need to address the mother of price increases, i.e. the high cost of energy”. The war in the Middle East and the conflict in Ukraine «give us a country, ours, that is vulnerable and in this we need courageous choices on renewable energy, using the PNRR in this direction, but at the same time the Government must reduce system costs and lower taxes. Without action in this sense we will see further price increases and an erosion of purchasing power. This is why we believe the measure, approved today, is insufficient to control consumer prices and combat inflation” concluded Anna Rea.