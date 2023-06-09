The future of mobility sees electricity as a pillar that cannot be overlooked, but it must also leave a door open to other so-called green power supplies, including that of biofuels. The thought of Massimo Artusi, vice president of Federauto with responsibility for Trucks&Van, who defines the radical polarization towards electricity as the wrong way to address a decisive issue such as that of the decarbonisation of transport.

Federauto’s warning

“It is impossible not to see how every step forward made in Europe towards technological neutrality, and therefore to the use of zero-emission biofuels even after 2035, corresponds to a parallel massive media counteroffensive in favor of full electricmarked by an ideological cut rather than by objective elements useful for a valid decision that leads to a virtuous path”his words reported by Ansa.

Electricity and biofuels

Artusi does not hide the obvious importance of electric in some areas of mobility, but not even that of other solutions in other transport sectors. “As well as it would be foolish to deny the importance which in certain areas may have an electric power supply, it is equally as good to reserve the monopoly of the motor vehicle for this in the face of other solutions which, especially in the complete life cycle and immediately, have less impact on the climate and on people”he added.

One does not exclude the other

The vice president of Federauto with responsibility for Trucks&Van said he was convinced that these two roads, especially in the heavy vehicle segment, are still long but both practicable. “Going through them both is just a matter of common sense and in the hope that new ones can be added to these, unknown today, towards which it will be necessary to be neutral and open in assessing their impact”Artusi concluded.